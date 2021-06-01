RHONY spoiler: Leah McSweeney calls out Ramona Singer for her ‘hypocrisy’ regarding sex conversations

RHONY star Leah McSweeney slams her co-star Ramona Singer for “hypocrisy” around sex Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney and her co-star Ramona Singer have had a hot and cold relationship since Leah joined the franchise.

From the beginning, it was clear that Ramona was put off by Leah’s outspoken nature and often erratic behavior. Her open approach to tough topics, including sex, had Ramona running for a place to hide.

Well, Season 13 doesn’t seem to be any different. Of course, if the Season 13 taglines were any indication of Leah’s stance on sex, Ramona knew what to expect.

During a recent clip, captured by @rhony_obsessed on Instagram, Leah expressed that she’s struggling to understand why Ramona is so offended by the words she chooses and proceeded to call Ramona out for hypocrisy.

Leah calls out Ramona for hypocrisy

As the group sat down for a meal, newcomer Eboni K. Williams explained to the group that she had chased Ramona down the night prior in order to apologize for using “language that Ramona does not like.”

Leah chimed in that Ramona approached her about something similar.

“Actually, Ramona was talking with me about how she loves me but does not like the way I talk about sex because it makes her uncomfortable,” Leah shared.

Luann de Lesseps stepped in with an attempt to keep the peace and tried explaining to Leah that Ramona has a point. Luann claimed that because Ramona was raised Catholic, certain words, including “the c-word” are seen as harsh and often unnecessary.

But this made no sense to Leah, and she clarified she would never refer to her lady bits as “a c-word.”

Further to her point, during a confessional Leah also pointed out that Ramona has no space to talk considering she lied about “donating blood plasma.”

Ramona says her daughter would never speak to her the way Leah does

The general consensus of the group, at least from the viewpoint of Eboni and Luann, was that it’s important to know where to draw the line when talking to certain people about sensitive topics.

“But it’s hard for me to know,” Leah admitted. “Because there’s some hypocrisy. You know what I mean?”

Of course, Luann’s attempt to come to Ramona’s defense only worsened the situation, with Leah claiming that she simply couldn’t comprehend the “logic” in Ramona’s beliefs.

And not one to leave things alone, Ramona quipped that although she wants a relationship with Leah, she refused to accept the language and claimed her daughter, Avery, would never speak to her the way Leah does.

“Are you frigging kidding me? You think your daughter’s gonna speak to you about sex in front of you? I’m f*****g over it. Get me out of here. I’m done,” Leah exclaimed before storming out.

It’s clear that tensions are high between the two women but there’s plenty of time left this season to see if they’ll be able to reconcile.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.