RHONY: Leah McSweeney is not buying newfound friendship between Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer

Leah McSweeney is not buying Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps’ newfound friendship.Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Bravo

Real Housewives of New York stars Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps have been co-stars for 13 years, but their relationship hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing.

The women’s on/off friendship has been a rollercoaster ride for fans who’ve seen them go through some visceral fights over the years, only to make up and do it all again.

At one point, things got so bad between them that Ramona was not invited to Luann’s wedding to Tom D’Agostino, who Ramona also dated prior. They managed to get past that after Tom and Luann divorced, but they were at each other’s throats once again last season.

These days, however, the tides are shifting, and the OGs now appear to be very close. Luann even shared recently that she has a newfound friendship with Ramona, but Leah McSweeney is simply not buying it.

Leah McSweeney calls ‘bulls**t on Ramona and Luann’s friendship

Always one to keep it real, second-season Housewife Leah McSweeney had quite a bit to say about Ramona and Luann’s budding friendship.

The 38-year-old had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight and she’s not buying the hype about the women being friends.

During the first episode of Season 13, the two OGs appeared to be on great terms as they toured Luann’s new apartment. Ramona gushed about the fabulous digs and they shared a few laughs after realizing they could see Tom’s apartment from Luann’s window.

However, despite appearing to be great friends Leah does not think it’s a genuine one.

“It’s bulls**t. Are you kidding me?” she responded when asked about Ramona and Luann’s friendship. “Do they hang out when the cameras are not going? They live right near each other. Do they talk all the time? They’ve been hating each other for all these years and just now you feel like you have something in common? I don’t know. I just really don’t buy it.”

The RHONY star continued, “Listen, hopefully, I’m wrong and they genuinely did find some kind of [friendship], but when I watched it I was like, this is weird.”

Leah says her friendship with Eboni is real

The Real Housewives of New York star continued to dish about the friendships on the show and brought her own relationship with newbie Eboni K. Williams into the mix.

“Me and Eboni talk every single day, multiple times a day. She’s my real friend,” declared Leah. “And I talk to Luann and Ramona and Sonja, also. But let’s be honest, if I wasn’t on the show with them, would I be hanging out with them all the time? Probably not.”

The RHONY star later admitted, “Maybe Luann, yes, we would be friends…I have friends of all different ages and stuff like that, and they are from all walks of life. I don’t know.”

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.