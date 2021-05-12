Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

RHONY: Leah McSweeney is not buying newfound friendship between Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer


RHONY star Leah McSweeney does not think Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer have a genuine friendship
Leah McSweeney is not buying Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps’ newfound friendship.Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Bravo

Real Housewives of New York stars Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps have been co-stars for 13 years, but their relationship hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing.

The women’s on/off friendship has been a rollercoaster ride for fans who’ve seen them go through some visceral fights over the years, only to make up and do it all again.

At one point, things got so bad between them that Ramona was not invited to Luann’s wedding to Tom D’Agostino, who Ramona also dated prior. They managed to get past that after Tom and Luann divorced, but they were at each other’s throats once again last season.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

These days, however, the tides are shifting, and the OGs now appear to be very close. Luann even shared recently that she has a newfound friendship with Ramona, but Leah McSweeney is simply not buying it.

monsterscriticsreality

717 1,234

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

"Crazy in love"! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams just revealed that ...

View

May 11

6 1
Open
"Crazy in love"! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams just revealed that she is dating co-star Falynn Guobadia’s former husband, Simon Guobadia!⁠ ⁠ In her lengthy caption, she wrote, "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."⁠ ⁠ And to clarify whether she had anything to do with Falynn's divorce, she continued, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them."⁠ ⁠ More details of the jaw-dropping news at our #linkinbio, including whether Porsha and Falynn are friends, whether Dennis approves, and if Simon has already proposed!⁠ ⁠ (📸: Instagram/Porsha Williams)⁠ -----------⁠ #porshawilliams #simonguobadia #falynnguobadia #porshaandsimon #housewivesnews #newcouplealert #couplealert #breakups #divorces #bravo #bravotv #crazyinlove #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #jawdropping #rhoaporsha ⁠

"Crazy in love"! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams just revealed that she is dating co-star Falynn Guobadia’s former husband, Simon Guobadia!⁠

In her lengthy caption, she wrote, "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."⁠

And to clarify whether she had anything to do with Falynn's divorce, she continued, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them."⁠

More details of the jaw-dropping news at our #linkinbio, including whether Porsha and Falynn are friends, whether Dennis approves, and if Simon has already proposed!⁠

(📸: Instagram/Porsha Williams)⁠
-----------⁠
#porshawilliams #simonguobadia #falynnguobadia #porshaandsimon #housewivesnews #newcouplealert #couplealert #breakups #divorces #bravo #bravotv #crazyinlove #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #jawdropping #rhoaporsha ⁠ ...

6 1

Leah McSweeney calls ‘bulls**t on Ramona and Luann’s friendship

Always one to keep it real, second-season Housewife Leah McSweeney had quite a bit to say about Ramona and Luann’s budding friendship.

The 38-year-old had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight and she’s not buying the hype about the women being friends.

During the first episode of Season 13, the two OGs appeared to be on great terms as they toured Luann’s new apartment. Ramona gushed about the fabulous digs and they shared a few laughs after realizing they could see Tom’s apartment from Luann’s window.

However, despite appearing to be great friends Leah does not think it’s a genuine one.

“It’s bulls**t. Are you kidding me?” she responded when asked about Ramona and Luann’s friendship. “Do they hang out when the cameras are not going? They live right near each other. Do they talk all the time? They’ve been hating each other for all these years and just now you feel like you have something in common? I don’t know. I just really don’t buy it.”

The RHONY star continued, “Listen, hopefully, I’m wrong and they genuinely did find some kind of [friendship], but when I watched it I was like, this is weird.”

Leah says her friendship with Eboni is real

The Real Housewives of New York star continued to dish about the friendships on the show and brought her own relationship with newbie Eboni K. Williams into the mix.

Me and Eboni talk every single day, multiple times a day. She’s my real friend,” declared Leah. “And I talk to Luann and Ramona and Sonja, also. But let’s be honest, if I wasn’t on the show with them, would I be hanging out with them all the time? Probably not.”

The RHONY star later admitted, “Maybe Luann, yes, we would be friends…I have friends of all different ages and stuff like that, and they are from all walks of life. I don’t know.”

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x