Leah McSweeney talks first impression of new RHONY star Eboni K.Williams

Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney dishes on her new castmate Eboni K. Williams. Even though she successfully holds back on giving away any RHONY spoilers, she still teases fans with juicy info on the upcoming season.

Leah appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday.

During the episode, a viewer asks her what her first impression of her new costar Eboni was and which cast member the newcomer first clashed with.

“My first impression was great, actually, and…she hasn’t disappointed me, I’ll put it that way,” Leah answers. “So, we’re actually very close, and I love having her on the show with me.”

“Who did she clash with first? I mean, am I allowed to say this?” Leah asks cautiously.

After Andy warns her not to answer and give away any spoilers, Leah finds a clever way to not spoil the show while hooking fans and hinting at what’s to come for Season 13.

“I’m only gonna say this, you’ll be surprised by who she clashed with first. It’s not who you think,” Leah teases.

Leah and Eboni have become fast friends

Fans who follow Leah on social media have seen her and Eboni’s friendship evolve throughout the course of filming.

While Leah doesn’t post many pics with her RHONY costars, she has already uploaded three posts of her and Eboni.

She shared the first around the start of filming.

“Let the games begin,” Leah captioned the selfie of her and Eboni on October 8.

She posted another pic of herself and Eboni posing in front of a sign for oysters while wearing chest wader boots on October 24.

As Leah has confirmed on WWHL, it seems like the pair are still getting along swimmingly.

Leah uploaded a selfie of her and Eboni overlooking the city skyline on Tuesday.

“Pretty Powerful,” she captioned the pic along with a punching fist emoji.

Who is Eboni?

Eboni makes Housewives history as the first Black cast member on RHONY.

Eboni is a successful author, TV host and attorney.

As far as her relationships on the show, she too has confirmed that she gets along well with Leah and has known Luann de Lesseps prior to the show.

As for Ramona and Sonja, Eboni admitted that she initially felt on the outs because of how close the two are.

Eboni has already promised fans that Season 13 is going to be a wild one.

“Like, listen, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and now me, which you guys will get to know a lot better. We can’t, like, up the ante anymore than, like, where it is, to be honest. Like, we’re all five such strong, dynamic personalities,” Eboni told Hollywood Life.

“Let me just say this, we don’t need to be overproduced,” she continued. “So, you guys just buckle up, strap in, get ready for a hell of a rollercoaster.”

Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.