Real Housewives of New York: Eboni K. Williams teases memorable Season 13

Real Housewives of New York fans are going to see quite the shakeup in the next season of the show.

Not only have cast members Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley moved on from the franchise, but the show is also making history by casting its first black RHONY Housewife.

As previously reported, Eboni K. Williams will be added to the RHONY cast for the next season. And it seems that she’s ready to go in and shake things up.

Eboni says the RHONY cast feels no competition with the RHOSLC ladies

With the recent success of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Hollywood Life senior reporter, Lanae Brody, asked Eboni if the RHONY ladies feel any pressure in their own franchise.

Eboni says that she can only answer for her RHONY franchise in saying that the cast feels no extra pressure because of the RHOSLC success.

“Like, listen, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and now me, which you guys will get to know a lot better. We can’t, like, up the ante anymore than, like, where it is, to be honest. Like, we’re all five such strong, dynamic personalities,” Eboni said.

“Let me just say this, we don’t need to be overproduced,” she continued. “So, you guys just buckle up, strap in get ready for a hell of a rollercoaster.”

Eboni shares what drama fans can expect from Season 13

The newest season of RHONY is currently being filmed, but that doesn’t mean that Eboni was keeping mum about what sort of drama fans can expect from the upcoming season.

“What kind of drama can fans expect? who’s gonna go head-to-head? Obviously, I’m sensing Ramona just bc what is a season without ramona turtle timing and having a moment,” Lanae asks. “So, tell me about that. Who’s really bringing the drama this season? What can you tease?”

Eboni all but confirmed that Ramona would be bringing her usual drama to the upcoming season.

Laughing and rolling her eyes, Eboni responded, “Ramona is Ramona.”

She continued by admitting that although there may have been concern that her casting would cause the women to change their usually outspoken personalities, that just isn’t the case.

“Nobody’s walking on eggshells, I can tell you that much. I know there’s been a little bit of concern around that. You know frankly, if we’re being candid, with me being the first black housewife and oh, are people going to feel comfortable being themselves? Are people going to be worried about being perceived as racist or all these things? And I can understand, under normal circumstances, where that would come from,” she admitted.

However, Eboni confirms that fans should expect to see the same ladies they’ve grown to love.

“RHONY ain’t normal circumstances baby. Y’all have no fear, no one’s walking on eggshells, no one’s afraid to say s**t. I mean, these are some grown-a** women and that’s how we approach it. So, all of the drama, per se, that is expected or anticipated, it’s just a natural collision of what happens when you put five dynamos together.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.