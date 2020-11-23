Eboni K. Williams talks about meeting her RHONY castmates for the first time

Ever wonder what it was like when Eboni K. Williams met her Real Housewives of New York castmates for the first time?

Well, the new RHONY addition is spilling the tea and sharing some insider details about meeting the women.

News broke months ago that the author and TV host was added to the show – making history as the first black Housewife on the New York Franchise.

We’ve seen a few photos of Eboni filming with the cast, and we are waiting with bated breath for the show to return.

So far, Bravo has not announced a premiere date, but it will likely be early in 2021.

Though it may be a while before we see the new Housewife in her new element, for now, she’s at least giving us some tidbits to chew on about the upcoming season.

Eboni meets the RHONY cast

In a Bravo Insider exclusive, Eboni K. Williams decided to capture the moment before and after meeting her co-stars.

Before heading into the event held at Sonja Morgan’s townhouse, Eboni was joined by Season 12 alum and fan-favorite Leah McSweeney.

The two women, who seemed to have driven together to Sonja’s home, recorded a video before stepping into the event.

“We’re right outside of Sonja’s, I’m about the meet Sonja-Ramona for the first time, Lu’s already inside,” noted Eboni before asking Leah what she needs to know before facing her castmates.

“Be prepared for anything and everything,” responded McSweeney, who shared that it was a major moment for her as well – since she has never been to Sonja’s townhouse.

Before they headed into the much-talked-about townhouse where they were filming for the show, Leah reassured the RHONY freshman by saying, “I’m so excited for you. I’m very excited for you, you’re gonna crush it, and the women are gonna fall in love with you because you’re absolutely loveable.”

Eboni says the RHONY women are crazy

The two friends, both dressed in pink then made their way to the event.

However, Eboni K. gave us another update after the fact, and it seemed her first meeting went well.

“So, just leaving Sonja Morgan’s townhouse,” revealed Eboni. “Yes the infamous townhouse on the upper east side of Manhattan, and this was the first time the entire group was together. So Sonja. I met Ramona for the first time. Of course, I know Lu and Leah was there too. You’ll, oh my God. ”

The new Bravo alum didn’t give away too much but shared that, “Listen, it was fun. It was a damn trip. These women are crazy – so far in a good way.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus at Bravo.