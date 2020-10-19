Eboni K. Williams revealed why she wanted to join The Real Housewives of New York during an interview with Glamour.

She shared she knew she’d be playing an important role as the first black cast member ever to join RHONY.

She explained how being the first black woman on the show largely motivated her decision to join it.

“When the opportunity arose, I had a lot of consideration around it,” she told Glamour. “I’m a lawyer, so I’m classically trained in risk assessment and pros and cons and weighing things out.

“As fantastic and legendary as the franchise is, it was a very obvious point for one of the most predominant and preeminent cities in the world — which is New York City, that has a 26 percent Black populace and almost 30 percent Hispanic populace — to not have a single Black woman ever hold an apple.

“It just could no longer be the case. I feel blessed and uniquely positioned to show up and fill this gap and fill this void that’s long overdue. I’m excited to do this and really make season 13 RHONY something very special.”

Additionally, she had watched RHONY from the start and had a special affinity with the series. She felt she could relate after living in New York for six years.

“I’ve seen every episode of RHONY as well, and RHONY really was always one of my favorite franchises because it represents boss women. New Yorkers, we have an edge.”

Eboni on being first black RHONY cast member

Eboni shared that she is excited to take on the challenge of bringing diversity to RHONY.

“I’m very excited to do it,” she declared. “Am I going to be the perfect representation of Black womanhood? Absolutely not. But I’m going to give it my damn best try.”

She added that it’s not the first time she has experienced being the only black woman in the room, referencing her law career.

“I’m new to reality television, but I’m not new to being the collective representative of Black womanhood,” she explained.

“Frankly, I’ve been the first of a lot of things. When I first started practicing law, I was the first Black woman attorney and the only Black attorney, male or female, in my first law firm.”

Eboni’s relationship with RHONY castmates

She revealed that she already knew LuAnn de Lesseps before filming and enjoys her company.

“I’ve known [LuAnn] casually throughout the years. We kind of found ourselves in similar social circles sometimes, and she’s great. LuAnn is LuAnn. That’s been fun hanging out with her in this capacity,” she shared.

Eboni expressed that out of the “bold personalities” she has met on the show, she has become close with sophomore cast member Leah McSweeney.

“Leah and I have been hanging out a lot off-camera outside of filming because we have a lot of organic, natural things in common beyond our age,” she told the outlet.

She added that she has found it difficult to get to know Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan since they are so close.

“Ramona and Sonja, in particular, are very, very close, and that’s cool,” she said. “That’s great. I love best friendships. But does it feel like a third wheel type of thing sometimes? A little bit.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.