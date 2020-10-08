Eboni K. Williams officially joins Real Housewives of New York as first black cast member — Here’s what we know

Eboni K. Williams has joined The Real Housewives of New York City, making history as the first black cast member on the show.

The news comes hot on the heels of Dorinda Medley’s announcement that she was exiting the Bravo show after five years. Cast member Tinsley Mortimer left the franchise in Season 12 to move to Chicago with her fiancé, Scott Kluth.

TMZ reported in August that Bravo producers were looking to diversify the cast of RHONY, which has been all-white women since day one. RHONY is following in the footsteps of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which added actress Garcelle Beauvais as the franchise’s first black cast member in Season 10.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac are the only two franchises that have featured black cast members predominately since the beginning.

Who is Eboni K. Williams?

The 37-year-old North Carolina native is a powerhouse attorney. Eboni attended Loyola University New Orleans College of Law with a focus on family law and civil litigation. She was on the front-lines assisting council members in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2006.

Eboni spent time as a public defender, too, before going back to private practice in 2010 and taking her talents to television. She has been on CBS News and a contributor to Fox News.

In June, Eboni announced a new show, Revolt Black News, which she hosts and serves as an executive producer. She revealed the show was created as a space “where Black culture and critical analysis combine to advance the conversation.” Eboni has used her voice on the show to help serve her community too.

The newest The Real Housewives of New York City cast member is also an author. Eboni released her memoir Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success, where she discussed beauty and power. She is an advocate for encouraging women to embrace their beauty as empowerment.

The next phase in Eboni’s life

Eboni is not going to be a typical housewife on the show. She is not married, nor does she have children. The subject of having a family and what that looks like for Eboni will be addressed on RHONY.

In a statement to People magazine, Eboni revealed what it felt like to become the first black cast member on the hit Bravo show.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” she shared with the weekly magazine. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Eboni K. Williams will join Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan for Season 13 of RHONY.

Fans are going to have to wait a while to see how Eboni meshes with the ladies. Season 12 just ended, so it will be sometime in 2021 before the new season premieres.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.