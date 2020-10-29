Dorinda Medley slid into Eboni K. William’s DMs after she joined RHONY cast

Dorinda Medley may have stirred up her fair share of drama during her time on The Real Housewives of New York. And although her exit wasn’t on her own terms, it seems that she’s taking the high road.

The star made an effort to reach out to the newest RHONY housewife, Eboni K. Williams, to wish her well in what will be her first season with the franchise.

Eboni says Dorinda’s message was ‘a classy move’

While being interviewed on Realitea With Derek Z, Eboni spoke about the messages she had received from other housewives.

“Have any of the other housewives from other cities reached out to you? Congratulating you? And what did they say?” asked host, Derek Z.

“Gizelle Bryant from Real Housewives of Potomac reached out. I’ve not met Gizelle personally but she is my sorority sister,” she explained. “She reached out with a beautiful text message.”

“Sis, this is incredible,” she quoted Gizelle’s text message, “It’s a lot. If you need support, you want feedback, you want advice, I’m a phone call away.”

Eboni then revealed who she was most surprised to hear from and it turned out to be nonother than Ms. Dorinda Medley herself.

“Dorinda actually slid in my DMs to just simply say, ‘Congratulations. I think it is wonderful you’re being added to this cast. I hate that we won’t get to work together but go get it,” she explained.

She continued to say that she’s always been a fan of Dorinda on the franchise and that Dorinda’s message was “a classy move.”

Eboni K. William’s is making RHONY history

The casting of Eboni K. William’s into the RHONY franchise makes her the first black woman to be cast on the show.

It’s been a long time coming and alum, Bethenny Frankel, was thrilled to know diversity was being added to the RHONY show.

During a conversation with Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Bethenny had Andy confirm that she had actually recommended several black women for the show prior to Eboni’s hiring.

Eboni acknowledged the unique opportunity that was set in front of her. Being the first black woman to hold the coveted apple for the RHONY franchise meant that there was a lot riding on her shoulders.

She’s also a long time fan of the show and has watched all the seasons and, being a lawyer, helped her to weigh out her options and decide if this show was something she was willing to take on.

It turns out that there were more pros than cons on her list.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.