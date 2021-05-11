RHONY: Luann de Lesseps talks past drama with Ramona Singer, says ‘she never genuinely liked me’

Luann de Lesseps comments on past relationship with Ramona Singer. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Real Housewives of New York fans will see a new dynamic between Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps this season. It will be a change from the tumultuous dynamic that we’ve gotten accustomed to.

The two women have been on the show for 13 seasons and at this point, they certainly qualify as good friends, but over the years they’ve had some bumps in the relationship.

These days, however, the wheels have turned and the costars have settled into a new normal which we’ll see on the show. Luann recently talked about her long-time friendship with Ramona and explained why their past relationship was such a roller coaster.

Luann says Ramona had ulterior motives

You may have thought that Ramona and Luann were great friends for all these years, but Luann may beg to differ. The Real Housewives of New York star has an interesting take on why their friendship was so up and down.

During a recent appearance on Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, Luann dished about her friendship with the turtle time aficionado.

“Listen, Ramona and I have had a lot of issues in the past, you know, and I feel like Ramona genuinely likes me. She never genuinely liked me,” shared Luann laughingly. “There was always some sort of ulterior motive going on with Ramona, you know what I mean? And I never could trust her or feel like she had my back, and that has changed for me.”

The New York Housewife continued, “I’m always wary, but her attitude towards me has changed and so it’s changed my attitude towards her. And it’s kinda nice to be back on the Upper East Side and have her as my neighbor and see that she genuinely cares about me in a much different way than I’m used to seeing in the past.”

Aside from her newfound bond with Ramona, the former countess also shared some insight into what fans can expect this season and she admitted to some hiccups with newbie Eboni K. Williams.

Luann had ups and downs with Eboni

During her chat, the Real Housewives of New York star admitted that it won’t be smooth sailing with her castmates all season. As a matter of fact, she had it out with longtime friend Sonja Morgan and new Housewife Eboni.

“I have my ups and downs in the very beginning with Eboni… we talk about issues and we get through it and I have a good relationship with her now,” shared the 55-year-old.

Luann continued, “Surprisingly enough, Sonja and I have some issues along the way, but you will kind of see that play out. And I adore Sonja, but you’ll see there’s a little change in the dynamic there too and I can’t quite figure it out but I will.”

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.