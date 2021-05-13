RHONY: Is Ramona Singer genuine about getting to know Eboni K. Williams? Leah McSweeney chimes in

RHONY star Leah McSweeney weighs in on how genuine Ramona is being with Eboni. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New York is underway, and the first couple episodes didn’t disappoint.

Fans watched as the RHONY ladies reunited for yet another season, and in addition to the familiar faces, new Housewife Eboni K. Williams also made her Real Housewives debut. And if RHONY fans know anything, it’s that there’s no tougher test than a new Housewife trying to find her place in the group.

Eboni managed to come off as a strong and confident woman, similar to her co-stars. Leah McSweeney invited Eboni to join the group at Sonja Morgan’s home for a brunch and was kind enough to give her an idea of what to expect from each of the ladies.

Eboni joined the girls for a brunch, Ramona says she felt an ‘immediate bond’ with Eboni

As the group settled into conversation, the ladies decided that it was time to get away to the Hamptons to reconnect with one another. And, naturally, Ramona Singer extended the invite to Eboni.

But it wasn’t just the invitation that Ramona extended to Eboni, she also let the newbie know that she felt a “connection” to her and insinuated that it isn’t something that she feels with many people from the beginning.

“I felt an immediate bond with you and I don’t really feel that with many people. And, just somehow, it’s like – it’s like you’ve been here forever,” Ramona said.

Of course, there is another RHONY cast member who heard a similar message from Ramona during her first season with the show — Leah.

“You said that to me when I first met you too,” Leah quipped back.

Leah thinks Ramona was laying it on a little thick

During a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Leah dished on her feelings around the interaction.

“How genuine do you think Ramona’s intentions are with getting to know Eboni? And do you feel like Ramona is laying it on a little too thick with how much they’re bonding?” a fan asked.

The look on Leah’s face said it all, even before she answered the question.

“Yes,” she responded. “Yeah. I mean, so it’s the most genuine being ten, least genuine being one. I say she’s being – I mean, I just don’t know how capable she is of being that genuine.”

She continued, “So, I think maybe – listen. At the end of the day, I think Ramona now does respect and really love Eboni. But, at first I think she was just totally being full of s**t. So, I’m gonna give that a two.”

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.