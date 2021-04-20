RHONY Season 13 taglines are in: Here’s what the ladies said and what it could mean for their storylines

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Season 13 premiere is right around the corner and here are their taglines. Pic credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

The Season 13 Real Housewives of New York City taglines are finally here and they’re just as exciting as fans were hoping.

With the season premiere just around the corner, the RHONY ladies are gearing up for another dramatic season. In addition to their usual dynamics, a more Housewife will also be joining the mix.

Eboni K. Williams is making her Housewives debut this season. She will be making history as the first Black woman to join the franchise.

Eboni’s introduction to the franchise came on the heels of the exit of two fan-favorite Housewives — Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

With the exit of Dorinda and Tinsley, fans are interested to know how the dynamic of the group will shift in Season 13.

However, before the season kicks off, the release of the RHONY Housewives taglines will help prepare fans for what to expect.

Eboni K. Williams joins RHONY cast, Leah McSweeney sets the record straight

In trailers for the upcoming season, fans already know to expect tensions between Eboni and some of the other ladies including Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

Her tagline is a clear indication of the complexity she will be bringing to the group as she prepares to make her mark in RHONY history.

“I’ve had to work twice as hard for half as much, but now I’m coming for everything,” Eboni states.

Returning Housewife, Leah McSweeney prepares for the upcoming drama and hints that she is not going to be putting up with the same criticism she faced last season.

“I’m sex positive and BS negative,” Leah states.

Leah faced plenty of controversy during her first season with the RHONY cast. She came on as a friend of Tinsley’s, but her age difference and free-spirited nature rubbed many of the longtime Housewives the wrong way. She clashed especially hard with Ramona Singer.

Longtime Housewives return and their taglines don’t disappoint

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan are all also returning for Season 13.

Luann hints that despite having been faced with her previous arrest and journey to sobriety, she’s still as fabulous as ever and refuses to let her past weigh her down.

Luann says, “Of all my vices, being glamorous is one I’ll never give up.”

Ramona shares that she knows her reputation for being incredibly outspoken and the result of her off-hand comments. And though she may come off as insensitive, Ramona hints that her heart is in the right place.

“I may say the wrong thing, but my intentions are always right,” Ramona shares.

Last, but certainly not least, Sonja is coming into Season 13 with her spunky attitude and love for the franchise’s city. Her tagline raises questions as to whether Sonja may consider dabbling further into the fashion industry.

“Just like New York City, Sonja Morgan never goes out of style,” Sonja says.

If the tagline introductions and video are any indications of the season ahead, fans need to be ready for plenty of glitz, and even more drama, from the RHONY ladies.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.