Luann de Lesseps takes her Viva La Diva performance to the clubhouse — Here’s what WWHL viewers had to say

Countess Luann has once again seized the spotlight and grace another stage with a performance. This time it was in the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse.

The Real Housewives of New York star announced her performance on Instagram.

“Excited for the first in studio performance tonight,” she captioned the snap.

Luann teased her appearance on WWHL to her Instagram followers

Luann first posted a pic to Instagram with the cryptic caption, “I’ve got a secret…Take a guess and I’ll answer you tomorrow.”

While many took the opportunity to tell Luann just how beautiful she looked in the post, others took the prompt seriously and filled the comments with all kinds of guesses.

“Dancing with the Stars?” asked one follower.

“You got your own talk show???” asked another.

Other followers begged for the star to announce that she was releasing a music album.

And for all the wrong guesses, there were a couple that nailed it.

“Your [sic] performing on Watch What Happens Live! Viva La Diva!” exclaimed one comment.

Luann lets her WWHL secret out of the bag; fans express mixed emotions

Luann finally updated her followers, stating that the “Secret’s out” by announcing her performance on the show.

Her followers immediately took to the comments to share their thoughts, with many stating that Luann’s performance was on brand and exactly what they were expecting from the diva herself.

“This was SOOOO GOOD!” said one follower.

“We love Viva La Diva!!!!” said another comment.

“VIVA LA COUNTESS IN THE CLUBHOUSE!!” read another.

Prior to the airing of the show, some followers made it clear that they were less than thrilled that Luann would be performing on the show.

“Please don’t sing and ruin the show tonight,” said one comment.

Other comments were just plain hateful towards the countess. One such comment included that the performance was a “full on lip sync” and called the performance “sad.”

But one thing is for sure. Luann De Lesseps has a thick skin and has never let the hate or opinions of others dim her love for the limelight or her desire to do cabaret.

After she first debuted her cabaret show during the RHONY season finale in 2018, Luann has been unstoppable in her quest for cabaret stardom.

Even when she was questioned about rumors that she dated former American Idol contestant, Constantine Maroulis, she took it all in stride. She admitted that he had been in her cabaret show and that she thought the man was sexy, but she couldn’t be swayed into admitting the two had dated.

Countess Luann is a diva in her own right and as one follower told her, “Get it, girl!”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.