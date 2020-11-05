Eboni K.Williams says rumors of feud with Sonja Morgan are not true

Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams shut down speculation that she is feuding with costar Sonja Morgan.

Eboni addressed the rumors posted by fan account realhousewivesfranchise2020.

She took to the comments section of the Instagram post to refute that she and Sonja aren’t getting along. “Not true, [no] feud with Sonja [Morgan]. Has no one heard of a positive surprise?” she wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Nope nobody on the housewives franchises have ever seen a positive surprise,” the account replied jokingly with three laughing emojis.

The original post

The fan account posted the rumors on Instagram on October 27.

The account posted side-by-side pictures of Eboni and Sonja.

“Sonja Morgan and Eboni K Williams are feuding on the Real Housewives of New York,” @realhousewives2020 wrote in the caption. “Eboni says NCEN that ‘Sonja has surprised,’ while filming so far this season. She says ‘is going to be unlike anything… this franchise has ever seen.’”

How the feuding rumors started

She revealed that the trip allowed her to get to know the women on a different level. She explained that she was “surprised” with how little she has in common with the women.

However, she didn’t seem to mind the differences, and in fact was “pleasantly surprised” by them.

“Let’s say they kind of surprise me on some level,” she said at the time. “But but a really pleasant surprise…when you really take the time to talk to people, I mean, really talk you will be shocked as to how much you have in common versus your differences. That said, there’s a lot of differences. There’s a lot of differences between me and a lot of these castmates.”

She then went on to address her relationships with the individual cast members. She explained that Sonja was one of the women that she was most surprised with.

Eboni hinted that viewers will likely be very entertained by what goes down between her and Sonja- but she didn’t indicate whether they get along or not.

“And then with Sonja Morgan, I’m going to say that about me and Sonja is you got to watch that. You got to watch me in this all the time Sonja has surprised me is all I will tell you.” “Sonja has totally surprised me. And y’all got to watch this season. I can guarantee you and I promise I’m not saying this because I’m on it,” she continued. “I’ll halfway wish I wasn’t just so I could sit back and be popular with y’all and drink wine and watch this play out. This is going to be unlike anything during this franchise has ever seen.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus from Bravo.