Eboni K. Williams says there will be race discussions on Real Housewives of New York

Eboni K. Williams has already made history on The Real Housewives of New York, and we haven’t even seen her in one episode yet.

The host and producer takes the title as the first woman of color to snag an apple as a full-time cast member on the show.

This might add pressure as many look to see how she will fit in with the brash and sassy New York housewives.

But, Eboni is more than ready to fill the void that has been missing from the popular Bravo franchise.

Eboni talks about representing the black culture on RHONY

The 37-year-old is known for being very vocal about race and issues regarding minorities.

She plans to have conversations on those very issues, knowing she has this responsibility as the first black woman on the show.

But, the newest Bravo housewife has gotten quite used to being the only minority in the room, and she tells People during her latest interview that she wears it as a badge of honor.

“This is not the first time I’ve been the first Black woman in a space. I was the first Black woman at my law firm coming out of law school.”

She added, “When you are privileged to be the first, you represent your entire culture. I’m not just on this show as Eboni K. Williams, in many ways, I’m on this show representing Black womanhood. I take that responsibility very seriously. I don’t have the option to be a shrinking violet.”

As for delving into the hot button topic of race relations in America, her fellow housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan will be hearing about that.

“We’re going to have all the race discussions,” says Williams. “I’m not somebody to bite my tongue and I don’t hold back. And that’s not for the sake of confrontation, that’s only for the sake of growth.”

Eboni will delve into the New York experience

While dishing about what we can expect during her stint on the show, Eboni made it clear that she’s not just there to lecture her fellow housewives.

“This isn’t a lecture hall, nobody’s doing any classroom instruction,” says RHONY’s first black housewife. However, what viewers will get to see is a more rounded and authentic New York experience, which will reveal, “Some really essential dope parts of New York,” explains Eboni. She added, “I don’t know how you have this show for 13 years and you don’t reveal and revere those aspects of Black culture, as they so deeply correlate with the New York City experience.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.