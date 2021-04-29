RHONY: Ramona Singer talks non-existent relationship with Dorinda Medley, reveals if she wants her to return

RHONY star Ramona Singer dishes on the state of her friendship with Dorinda Medley after she was fired at the end of Season 12. Pic credit: Bravo

With Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New York right around the corner, fans are gearing up for a shake-up to the usual RHONY narrative.

The new season will be the first since Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley’s exit, but it will also feature a brand new face — Eboni K. Williams. She joins the RHONY cast as the first Black Housewife in the franchise’s history.

And while this will certainly shake up the group dynamic, so will the continuous impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There has been plenty of drama surrounding the filming of Season 13, including certain Housewives being called out for not taking the COVID-19 restrictions seriously enough.

One of those Housewives was none other than Ramona Singer.

But going into the new season is the perfect time to focus on the good. In a recent interview with ET, Ramona revealed what quarantining with her ex-husband, Mario, was like, and she delves into her friendship (or lack thereof) with Dorinda.

Ramona talks quarantine with Mario

Unlike many who quarantined in their own homes, Ramona opted to reunite her family during the pandemic by staying with her ex-husband, Mario, and their daughter Avery at Mario’s home in Florida.

The former couple spending so much time together had fans wondering if there was a chance of rekindling their romance. But according to Ramona, that will never happen.

“I’m not attracted to him sexually anymore,” she revealed before quickly exclaiming, “Oh, s**t! I shouldn’t say that.”

Although Ramona may not have the same spark towards Mario, she also admitted that there’s still plenty of love between them.

“I mean, I love Mario,” she said. “We’re very close friends. He gives me some advice, I give him advice. He welcomed me into his home for three months … so, we have a great friendship, but that train left, you know?”

Ramona says ‘the wheel keeps going’ after Tinsley and Dorinda’s Season 12 exits

When Tinsley exited Season 12 halfway through filming, fans knew a shake-up would be in the works. However, the surprise was then doubled after it was announced that Dorinda wouldn’t be asked back for Season 13 either.

Of course, after the rough conflicts between Dorinda and some of the ladies, including both Tinsley and Ramona, there apparently wasn’t too much disruption to the group’s dynamics.

Ramona said, “When a cast member leaves, somehow we just pick up where it was left off and don’t really notice that they’re gone.”

“We’re all just like, a cog in the wheel and… or a spoke in the wheel, and if one goes, the wheel keeps going. So it was fine,” she concluded.

Ramona also admitted that her friendship with Dorinda is practically non-existent.

When host Brice Sander asked what their relationship was like these days, Ramona came prepared with some honesty.

“I don’t really have a relationship with her right now. I mean, I respect her as a person [and] in a lot of ways. And I only wish the best for her,” Ramona said.

“Would you welcome her back, say [in] Season 14, if she came back around?” Brice followed up.

“I don’t know if she’s ready to come back,” Ramona responded.

Time will tell whether fans will see Dorinda return to the franchise. In the meantime, Season 13 is bound to entertain and fans are ready for their annual dose of RHONY drama.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 premieres Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.