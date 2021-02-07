RHONY cast upset with Ramona Singer’s COVID-19 behavior

Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer is in hot water with her castmates as she continues to display reckless behavior during the coronavirus pandemic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

The Real Housewives of New York has seemingly had nothing but setbacks while trying to film the latest season. And the stress is starting to wear thin on the cast.

In addition to halting production due to crew members and a Housewife testing positive for COVID-19 on two separate occasions, it seems no one has the patience to deal with anyone stepping out of line and potentially bringing production to a stop again.

However, Housewife Ramona Singer has been one cast member who has seemingly not taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously from the beginning, and the other RHONY ladies are not impressed.

RHONY cast angry with Ramona’s behavior

A source told TMZ that “some cast members are livid after seeing Ramona hitting up St. Barts and parts of Florida while production was on hiatus.”

According to the source, the cast is “fuming over the fact she threw caution to the wind and visited these places without practicing COVID[-19] guidelines…like wearing a face mask.”

This isn’t the first time Ramona has come under fire for disregarding COVID-19 guidelines. However, a source close to Ramona told TMZ that Bravo is aware of her traveling and that there are plans to have Ramona tested prior to resuming filming.

RHONY filming set to resume after COVID-19 setbacks

It’s been almost a month since production for the newest RHONY season came to halt after one of the Housewives tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, it wasn’t revealed which of the ladies tested positive for the virus. There was speculation that it was Ramona, however, since she had been open about contracting the virus earlier in the year, fans doubted that it would have been her.

The general consensus was that it was most likely Leah McSweeney who had contracted the virus.

But, it also hasn’t just been the two Housewives who haven’t been following COVID-19 protocols. Luann de Lesseps was also criticized recently for attending a party where she also ignored COVID-19 guidelines.

The Countess was photographed partying maskless in Florida while celebrating with a bunch of her girlfriends.

Luann attempted to defend her actions by telling Page Six she was required to present a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the celebration. She also claimed that although she was photographed singing and dancing without a mask, she did wear a mask throughout the party.

Here’s hoping the hiccups are over for the remainder of the RHONY filming season.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.