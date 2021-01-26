Luann de Lesseps defends herself after partying maskless in Florida amid RHONY production shutdown

Luann de Lesseps defends herself after partying maskless in Florida. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Aking31

The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has spoken out since she was spotted traveling out of state and attending a party in Florida during the show’s COVID-19 production shutdown.

Luann tells Page Six that she and all the other guests at the party were forced to present negative COVID-19 tests in order to attend the party.

She also explains that despite the maskless photos, she was wearing her mask during the party.

As for the maskless photos, Luann tells the outlet, “I took the mask off for some photos. Knowing everyone had tested negative, I felt comfortable doing that.”

Luann also insists that she will quarantine upon returning to New York.

The party Luann attended

Luann attended a birthday party in Florida on Tuesday with some close friends. She was spotted with The Real Housewives of Miami stars Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria.

One of the group photos Luann posed for shows her packed in tight with 12 other maskless women.

Luann also took the mic at one point to showcase her singing skills. Once again, in this pic, Luann was not wearing a mask.

Bravo insiders are not happy with Luann

RHONY announced that it was shutting down production due to a cast member contracting COVID-19 last week just ahead of filming the final episodes of the season.

This isn’t the first time one of The Real Housewives franchise had to shut down after a cast or crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had to put production on hold after stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Kathy Hilton test positive for COVID-19. The Real Housewives of Atlanta also shut down production after a crew member contracted COVID-19.

RHONY even had a scare earlier on while filming the season and had to shut down production in October.

However, during these production halts, all cast and crew members were expected to follow CDC guidelines and quarantine for 14 days so that production could resume safely.

Luann has clearly broken those guidelines by flying to another state and not practicing social distancing and mask-wearing.

A source who is involved with the show is not happy about Luann’s decision to break quarantine.

“This is absolutely outrageous,” the source told DailyMail. “All eyes are on our show because someone has tested positive for the virus. Yet she hops on a plane to Florida, rips off the mask, and is singing and dancing at a party with a large group of women.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.