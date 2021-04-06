RHONY: Is Ramona Singer to blame for Dorinda Medley’s firing?

Is Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer to blame for Dorinda Medley being fired from the show? Pic credit: Bravo

It’s no secret that Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer is known for stirring the pot. The longtime Housewife has been known to engage in several of the franchise’s most memorable feuds over the years.

In Season 12 of the show, Ramona managed to bring her friend, Elyse Slaine, onto the show in a friend capacity. And while Ramona was hoping that Elyse would be an ally to her during her inevitable conflicts with the other RHONY Housewives throughout the season, it turned out that Elyse was more opinionated than Ramona had wanted.

The two ended up having a monumental falling out, that ended with Elyse not being invited back to the show.

Well recently, during an interview on The Domenick Nati Show, Elyse not only threw Ramona under the bus with how she treated her during the season, but she also dished on the part Ramona played in the exit of another cast member — Dorinda Medley.

Elyse says production encouraged her to ‘call out’ Ramona out for bad behavior, and says Dorinda isn’t ‘two-faced’

Domenick and Elyse delved into the RHONY drama, including her ongoing feud with Ramona.

When Domenick asked Elyse if production amplified her conflict with Ramona during Season 12, Elyse confirmed that it certainly didn’t help the situation.

“The producers were definitely poking the tiger,” Elyse revealed. “Ramona was behaving badly, there’s no way around that. She was behaving badly. I would go as far as to use the letter ‘C.’ But I was letting it go because, to me, this was really her gig. And the producers kept saying, ‘You gotta call her out. You gotta call her out.'”

“And I really wasn’t willing to call her out until I literally reached my breaking point with her. And when I lost it on her, it was very real,” she continued.

After dishing on Ramona’s bad behavior, Domenick asked, “Is Dorinda also manipulative and two-faced?”

“Is Dorinda two-faced?” Elyse repeated. “No. I don’t know if I’d call her two-faced. But Dorinda also knows how to play the game. And Dorinda does what works for her.”

Elyse claims Ramona played a part in Dorinda’s firing from the franchise

Dorinda was a longtime figure on the RHONY cast, and her sudden firing came as a shock to many, including Dorinda herself. She has so far managed to make the best of it, and according to Elyse, she believes there’s a chance that fans may see Dorinda return in the future.

“Now, Dorinda was also fired from RHONY,” Domenick pointed out. “Do you have any idea why she was fired? And do you think this is the right move for the show?”

“I think that, I think Ramona had a lot to do with Dorinda being – being – off the show. Do I think it was the right move? I wouldn’t be surprised if they brought her back.”

The Real Housewives of New York returns Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.