RHONY’s Elyse Slaine ‘regrets’ accusing Ramona Singer of sleeping with random men

The Real Housewives of New York City is never short on drama.

Right now, there’s a lot going on between the women, and we’ve witnessed the withering friendship between Ramona Singer and Elyse Slaine.

The two women have been friends for over a decade, but when Elyse joined the Season 12 cast, things started to take a turn for the worse.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite confronting each other in a previous episode and seemingly putting their issues to rest, things are still not okay with the former friends.

As a matter of fact, they’ve been slinging accusations at each other on social media for the past few months.

Elyse accuses Ramona of sleeping with Random men

The two women have been talking about each other in different interviews.

But when Ramona told a magazine that she thought Elyse did not bring anything to the show –and that she doesn’t fit in with the cast- it rubbed Elyse the wrong way.

Elyse even shared screenshots of her conversations with Ramona seemingly contradicting herself.

During an interview with Heavy, Elyse explained her decision to share the screenshots of her messages with Ramona, saying, “I was blindsided, so I reacted by posting text messages from her which proved contrary to the interview that she gave saying that I brought nothing, with her asking me to please show up and that they need me.”

She added, “I kept our falling out quiet, and even when I was asked about her when I was interviewed with Us Weekly, and other magazines and podcasts, I always was very positive about Ramona. I was very surprised that she disparaged me publicly.”

And Ramona was not done disparaging Elyse- the 63-year old wrote a comment on social media claiming that Elyse betrayed her and that she used their friendship to gain fame.

The RHONY OG doubled down on her comment in another article, calling Elyse a “fame whore.”

However, when Elyse caught wind of it, she responded, “Uhmm I am not the one who sleeps with random men.”

Elyse expresses regret

After making the shocking statement, Elyse expressed regret over disparaging her friend of 12 years.

She shared a post on Instagram a few days ago explaining that the comment was just an impulsive reaction.

“I was just pissed and didn’t mean it,” says the RHONY newbie.

“I wish Ramona the best and will no longer respond to comments about her.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.