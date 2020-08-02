Ramona speaks out about Leah McSweeney after getting tons of backlash from RHONY fans

The Ramona coaster was on full display during the last episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

And by the end of the dramatic episode, fans had taken to social media to bash the OG housewife.

After an angry confrontation with Leah McSweeney during her party, Ramona took things way too far.

The 63-year-old refused to speak to Leah after the incident, despite several attempts by Leah to hash things out.

However, things took an ugly turn when Leah found out that Ramona had spoken to her BFF Sonja Morgan about her mental health issues.

Ramona talks about Leah’s mental health

Not only did Ramona reveal that Leah was battling with bipolar disorder, she also claimed that the single mom was on medication as a result.

Leah later addressed the rumor saying that the latter was not true, but that she was indeed diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

While the 37-year-old had already shared the news publicly in a blog dating back to 2016, she had not yet revealed it to her RHONY castmates.

Furthermore, she may not have been ready to share the news on a national platform such as the Bravo show quite yet.

Unfortunately, the Season 12 newbie didn’t have a chance to do things on her own terms since Ramona decided to take matters into her own hands.

In an effort to clear things up, Leah shared her diagnosis with Dorinda Medley.

“I was diagnosed with Bipolar II disorder on my 30th birthday and really dedicated the last seven years of my life to getting it under control and to getting myself to a good place,” she said.

Ramona gets bashed on social media

Once the episode aired, fans immediately took to Twitter to bash the long-time New York housewife for trying to shame Leah about her mental health.

There were tons of messages from viewers who were outraged at Ramona Singer’s behavior .

“It’s gross that @ramonasinger is outing Leah’s bipolar diagnosis without giving her the opportunity to talk about it herself on camera,” stated one Twitter user.

Another RHONY fan had a message for Ramona saying, “You are such a h to b***h about Leah about being bipolar in order to make yourself look good. You are so jealous of Leah and you project your own misery onto others.”

While another tweet reads, “Hey Ramona, no matter how Leah has ‘offended’ you, it was low of you to talk about her bipolar disorder on national television. Bragging about being 1%, first act like one.”

After getting a proper thrashing on social media, Ramona eventually shared a post on Twitter claiming, “It was never my intention to shame Leah about her mental health issues.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.