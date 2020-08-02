Is Leah from RHONY Bipolar? Bravo star speaks openly about her mental health

Leah McSweeney is opening up about her mental health struggles on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Unfortunately, the Season 12 newbie did not get a chance to share her battle with bipolar disorder on her own terms since castmate Ramona Singer decided to do it for her.

Although Leah had opened up about the issue on her blog a few years ago, she had not yet shared the news with her RHONY castmates.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, once Ramona started to divulge information about Leah’s mental health, even claiming that the single mom was on medication, Leah took matters into her own hands.

Leah talks about her bipolar disorder

During the latest episode of RHONY, a very angry Leah had a talk with Dorinda Medley, after finding out that Ramona had been gossiping about her mental health.

Ramona found out about Leah’s illness from friends, who found a blog Leah wrote in 2016.

In the column, the blond beauty opened up about it.

Read More Bethenny Frankel is making half a million masks available to those who need them most

“It can be daunting,” Leah wrote, “The stigma around seeking help and admitting a chemical imbalance or emotional and mental issues seems to plague our society. The topic makes people uncomfortable.”

She added, “I even have friends who don’t like the idea that I need to take medication to be stable. They love me and it’s hard for them to understand that I really do have this irregularity… But the thing is, I’m totally OK with it. In fact, I see it as strength and have come to accept and appreciate it. It’s part of who I am.”

Although Leah had spoken about this several years ago, she hadn’t yet shared the news on TV.

And maybe she wasn’t quite ready to talk about it with the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, she didn’t have a chance to do things on her own terms, thanks to Ramona Singer.

Leah opens up about her bipolar disorder on RHONY

During the conversation with Dorinda Medley, the 37-year-old revealed that Ramona had been spreading the news about her mental health to other members of the group.

Leah and her 63-year-old costar have been at odds for some time now.

Most recently, an altercation during Ramona’s party pushed the OG housewife over the edge and she has not spoken to Leah since.

However, she has clearly been talking about her, even revealing Leah’s bipolar disorder to her BFF Sonja Morgan.

As Dorinda and Leah continued to dish about Ramona’s horrible behavior, Leah delved into her battle with the mental illness saying.

“I was diagnosed with Bipolar II disorder on my 30th birthday,” she tells Dorinda. “And really dedicated the last seven years of my life to getting it under control and to getting myself to a good place.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays t 9/8c on Bravo.