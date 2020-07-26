Leah McSweeney says filming RHONY was ‘fun’ as Ramona Singer threatens to quit over former friend

It’s been an absolute delight watching newcomer Leah McSweeney in her first season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

And now the blonde beauty is dishing about her time on the popular Bravo show.

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the reality TV newbie. She had a short-lived dispute with Sonja Morgan early on in the season, but the ladies quickly resolved their issues.

Unfortunately, things are not looking up for Leah and OG Ramona Singer. Nonetheless, Leah is taking it all in stride and she talked about her experience during a recent interview.

Leah says RHONY was fun

The single mom recently appeared on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after-show and talked about her experience on RHONY.

When Andy asked if she’s been having fun in her first season, Leah answered, “Yeah, totally!” Later adding, “I’m having fun watching it. It was a lot of work, and it was also fun doing it.”

However, she explains, “It’s so much more intense than I ever could have imagined.”

“I thought like, oh, well, we film it. And then it’s over. But it’s like, no. It’s not. It airs, and you see all these feelings again, and maybe they’re 10 times even more, and you’re like, I wish I had said that! And just, the drama continues.”

Speaking of drama, the new Bravo housewife has had her fair share since joining the cast.

One hot topic this season was Leah’s drinking, and about that she says, “All things considered, I thought I looked pretty damn good for being that wasted. I was kind of impressed with myself in that regard.”

“Look, I had been very honest on the show,” she continued. “I had just started drinking recently. This is what Leah does when Leah gets drunk, that’s why Leah isn’t drinking anymore for a while now.”

While Leah enjoyed herself this season, the same can’t be said for Ramona Singer.

Ramona threatens to quit the show

While Leah’s entrance was a breath of fresh air for viewers, Ramona didn’t exactly welcome the 38-year-old with open arms.

Matter of fact, the last episode was quite dramatic as Ramona broke the fourth wall and told production that she would quit the show.

Ramona’s outburst occurred at her grand celebration party, attended by her 50 closest friends.

As the Bravo housewives started to drink and dance, things got a bit raunchy, and when Leah straddled Luann de Lesseps and started to dance on her, Ramona lost her mind!

To make matters worse, Dorinda Medley and former friend, Elyse Slaine also joined in on the fun and that was just too much for Ramona.

She immediately called production and told them to stop filming– even threatening to quit the show if they didn’t shut down the cameras.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.