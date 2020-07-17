Ramona Singer says Elyse and Leah’s video is sad, immature, mean girl behavior, and Leah claps back

The feud between New York City housewives Elyse Slaine, Leah McSweeney, and Ramona Singer is heating up.

The tension between Ramona and former friend Elyse has been playing out on recent episodes of the Bravo series.

However, now we’ve learned that the friends are done for good.

Elyse, who came on this season as a friend-of-the-show, recently recorded a Cameo for a fan who requested it for her friend.

What ensued next was nothing short of shocking.

The young woman who received the video immediately shared in on her Instagram page, along with a funny message.

The fan wrote, “Y’all it’s been a DAY! Last weekend I bought a Cameo from Elyse for $25 and asked her to spill some Ramona tea. What I received today was the greatest 56 seconds in film history.”

Ramona calls Leah and Elyse mean girls

In the video, Elyse revealed that she no longer wants to be friends with Ramona, and Leah McSweeney also made an appearance at the end.

Things got very NSFW when Leah popped into view and claimed that the reason Ramona can’t keep a man is that “She s**ts during sex!”

The women found the comment hilarious, as they erupted into laughter, but Ramona is not amused.

In response to her castmates’ bold accusations, the Ramona retorted “There is absolutely not truth to this.”

She added, “It is very sad, immature and quite frankly mean girl behavior.”

She also questioned the example that Elyse and Leah are setting for their daughters.

Leah responds to Ramona

When Leah caught wind of Ramona’s comment, she also had a response, and she wasn’t apologetic in the least bit.

“Don’t worry about the example I set for my daughter, she has an open mind and heart,” said Leah.

She also added, “Elyse was ur actual friend ( no idea why) you don’t deserve Elyse. OH HELL NO B*TCH”

We already know that things have been rocky with Ramona and Elyse based on previous episodes of RHONY.

Last week during the cast trip to Dorinda’s home in the Berkshires, Elyse tried to have a conversation with her now ex-friend regarding how she’s been treating her.

It didn’t go very well, as Ramona tried to dodge the subject, but, ultimately, Elyse decided to make peace and let it go. Clearly this was short-lived.

As for Ramona’s feud with Leah, it’s unclear what prompted this, but with more episodes of RHONY left to go, we’ll find out soon enough.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.