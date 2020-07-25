Did Ramona Singer quit Real Housewives of New York? RHONY star threatens to leave Bravo show over Leah McSweeney

Ramona Singer wasn’t having any shenanigans from Leah McSweeney at her extravagant birthday party. Things went sideways quickly, leading to threats of quitting The Real Housewives of New York.

As the season is winding down, there is still heavy tension between the two housewives. Will Ramona make good on her threats to quit RHONY?

What happened between Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney?

It has been a tough season where Ramona and Leah are concerned. Tinsley Mortimer introduced her friend to the ladies and then bounced mid-season to move to Chicago.

Leah McSweeney rubbed Ramona Singer the wrong way after a night of drinking. The ladies have been cordial throughout filming, but when it came to a big birthday party, any misstep would be cause for an explosion.

On the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Ramona’s big birthday bash was at play. After having Leah with her to review the final touches, she gave her some advice about what to wear and what not to wear. The new housewife decided to follow the dress code but opted for a very risque dress.

During the party, Leah McSweeney began to grind on Luann de Lesseps, which drew Dorinda Medley and Elyse Slaine over to join. One of Ramona’s friends mentioned it appeared like the women were having sex, which drove the RHONY to lose it.

Demanding that production be shut down and threatening to quit, Ramona Singer went off on her friends.

Did Ramona quit The Real Housewives of New York?

It is unclear what Ramona Singer will do following this trainwreck season of The Real Housewives of New York. She did return to filming and will be a part of the reunion, which means she has fulfilled her contract.

Things between Ramona and Lean McSweeney aren’t getting any better following the end of the season. Social media has been filled with back and forth attacks from the women, most recently when the new housewife told the world a nasty tidbit about the veteran housewife.

Neither woman has commented about their intentions if another season is picked up by Bravo. The drama brought by adding Leah McSweeney has upped the game for the franchise which had been less than stellar recently. It is likely both will be asked to return, but if they will agree remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.