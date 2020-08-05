Ramona Singer blasts Sonja and Luann for being ‘disrespectful’ after they showed up late to the RHONY reunion

The RHONY reunion has not even started and there’s already drama brewing among the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The women are gathering at an undisclosed location today to dish about Season 12.

However, it seems Ramona Singer will be going into the reunion in a very bad mood caused by Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps.

The two RHONY cast members were late and that apparently set off the Ramona coaster.

Now the OG is calling out her costars on social media.

Ramona calls Sonja and Luann disrespectful

The turtle time originator took to Instagram this morning to get a few things off her chest.

In the video, Ramona reprimands Sonja and the countess.

“I’m here at the studio waiting to film,” says the 63-year-old. “But guess what,guess who’s an hour late? Sonja Morgan and Luann.”

“I’m mean really girls this is so disrespectful, the fact that we can do a reunion in person is so incredible.”

She added, “If I can get up, you sure as hell can get up and I’m so upset with them.”

Sonja shows off reunion glam

Meanwhile, it seems that Sonja was at home getting glam and that must’ve been what caused the holdup.

A very unbothered Sonja shared a photo on her Instagram page and tagged her styling team.

It seems she may have caught wind of Ramona’s rant because she wrote on the photo, “Getting there. Season 12 #reunion.”

In the photo, the OG housewife was still clad in her robe, but most likely she will be decked out in one of her fabulous dresses from her Sonja by Sonja Morgan clothing line.

Another cast member, Leah McSweeney also gave us a backstage peek as she got ready for her very first reunion.

The Season 12 newbie was a breath of fresh air as she joined the New York franchise and really stirred things up.

She will undoubtedly go head to head with Ramona Singer since they just had a blowout on the latest RHONY episode.

One person who we know for sure is ready for the RHONY reunion is host, Andy Cohen.

This morning he took to Instagram to share a post from the secret location where they will be taping the reunion.

“About to shoot our IN PERSON RHONY Reunion!! Putting on a suit and tie never felt so good…. Gonna be a great day!”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.