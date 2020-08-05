Andy Cohen announces The Real Housewives of New York reunion filming is happening today

It’s time to get excited because The Real Housewives of New York City reunion is going down today!

Sonja Morgan, Luanne de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Tinsley Mortimer will all get together to hash out all the drama from Season 12.

And, we already know that this reunion is gonna be one for the books.

Andy Cohen shares post from RHONY reunion set

Host Andy Cohen just shared a photo on Instagram from the set of the reunion.

In the image, Andy is clad in a fancy black suit, with cue cards and a mask in one hand.

The post reads, “About to shoot our IN PERSON RHONY Reunion!! Putting on a suit and tie never felt so good…. Gonna be a great day!”

The Bravo head honcho had already spilled the beans about the in-person taping on his SiriusXM radio show a few days ago.

“I guess I will just officially confirm it,” he said. “It is looking like we will be doing our RHONY reunion in-person. I’m very excited.”

He also shared that there would be lots of COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

“Everybody has to get tested, there’s very few crew. There’s very few people allowed. We’re all six feet apart.”

So while the ladies will all be together, things certainly won’t be the same as other reunions.

Either way, we’re just happy that the ladies will get to face off in-person after a very dramatic season–which, by the way, is still playing out.

Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna chime in on RHONY reunion

It seems the ladies from Beverly Hills are feeling a bit of FOMO upon hearing the news that the RHONY cast is having a physical reunion.

Both Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna chimed in under Andy Cohen’s post and it’s safe to say they are jealous.

“I must say I’m jealous re in person reunion which I never thought I’d say,” writes Rinna.

“Omg I knowwww” responded Kyle.

Meanwhile, viewers in the comments have been sharing their excitement about the RHONY ladies getting together to officially wrap up Season 12.

Andy will certainly have more than enough to delve into, with new addition Leah McSweeney stirring things up with her arrival.

Leah’s friend Tinsley– who quit the show mid-season– will likely talk about her new life, and her falling out with Dorinda.

OG Ramona Singer has been in a lot of hot water with her castmates, and of course, Sonja and Dorinda’s drinking habits will likely be a hot topic as well.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.