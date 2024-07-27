RHONJ’s John Fuda blasted for Joe Gorga comedy event

In August, the Real Househusbands of New Jersey are coming together for a comedy show — well some of them anyway.

The other day, Joe Gorga took to Instagram to share a video to promote the Atlantic City event.

Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, and John Fuda were featured in the footage, and they did various “man” things to the Rocky theme song.

“Come hang with the boys! August 17th @harrahsresort in Atlantic City! Link in bio for tickets! 🎟️ #rhonj #atlanticcity,” was the caption on the IG post.

The video was very fitting for the Jersey husbands and certainly got lots of attention.

However, it wasn’t necessarily good attention as The Real Housewives of New Jersey critics were coming for John.

RHONJ’s John Fuda blasted over Joe Gorga comedy event

“Would like to BUT NOT WITH THAT FUDA DUDE THERE (he’s nasty looks sketchy as hell) but love all the others @joeygorga,” read one comment.

Another critic expressed an opinion of getting rid of John while throwing shade at his weight loss.

One critic questioned why John was even there to begin with. There were more comments about the guys being just fine without John and insisted that John needed to go.

“Desperate for camera time…Thirsty af,” wrote a critic.

The sentiment was that John shouldn’t be part of the event. John was even accused of ruining the Real Househusbands of New Jersey.

One critic wrote only his name with a vomit emoji.

“I would pay to not hang out with john fuda,” read a comment.

It’s no surprise that John endured a slew of backlash. John and his wife, Rachel Fuda, have had some explosive moments on RHONJ with Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Despite a majority of the remarks being against John participating in the comedy show, not everyone was hating on him.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are here for the househusbands

Several of the comments showed love for all the househusbands, even John.

“Gorga, Fuda, B and Big Frank getting set to rule the world 🌎 🔥,” wrote one fan.

Another fan wants to get drunk with the guys, while a different fan called them the best husbands in the Real Housewives franchise.

“OMG LOVE THIS, LETS HAVE THE REAL HUSBANDS OF NEW JERSEY PLEASEEE!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏,” was a reply.

Joe Gorga’s comedy show comes after the explosive RHONJ Season 14 finale. As Monsters and Critics reported, the men won’t be at the finale or the alternate reunion.

The guys will need something to keep them busy as we all await news on Season 15 and the inevitable rebrand. Melissa and Joe Gorga recently opened up about that, and you can read what they had to say here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.