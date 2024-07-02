RHONJ viewers think Dolores Catania is ‘problematic’ and ‘hates Teresa’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has been in the fold for years.

She has famously become Switzerland when there are cast disagreements, especially if it involves Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga.

Dolores grew up with Teresa and her brother, Joe Gorga. There is a history there that can’t be denied.

However, her recent actions on RHONJ and, in a sneak peek, have viewers questioning where her loyalties lie.

Could there be something more sinister at play?

After what’s happened this season, nothing is off the table.

RHONJ viewers think Dolores Catania ‘undercover hates’ Teresa Giudice

On Instagram, RHONJObessed shared the “next on” clip for the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Viewers had much to say about it, including giving their opinions on Dolores Catania and her friendship with Teresa Giudice.

In the clip, Dolores is standing up for Teresa against Jennifer Aydin.

However, some believe Dolores is just an “undercover” hater.

One said, “Dolores is problematic she undercover hates Teresa and Jen but to keep a check plays sides !”

Another wrote, “I have thought from r a few years Dolo hated Teresa, she meant to be one for her best friends… I think Dolo more an enemy to Teresa.”

Someone else mentioned Dolores was the “fakest.”

“She doesn’t hate Tre but she puts up with Jen…she thinks Jen thinks she’s better and don’t forget it was only a few reunion’s ago she said she’d never be her friend after Jen went off on her,” reasoned one more.

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

Where will Dolores Catania land after Rails Steakhouse Season 14 finale?

The teaser for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey showed Dolores Catania sitting alone at Rails Steakhouse.

As the camera panned out, destruction was all around.

Now that we’ve hit the mid-season point, more information about what happened at the season finale has been made available.

There was another confrontation between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin. It wasn’t the only thing that happened, but it was one of the most explosive.

With no reunion scheduled, RHONJ will have a special episode in which the two groups will watch and comment on the season finale.

Dolores will probably watch with Teresa and camp, though the groups have yet to be confirmed. Her friendship with Melissa Gorga remains intact, but how things are set up will be interesting, especially given how viewers have pegged Dolores this season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.