RHONJ star Teresa Giudice slammed for promoting 50k sweepstake on alleged ‘scam’ website

Teresa Giudice is getting dragged online and that’s nothing new. This time it’s not related to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

One of her business ventures was questioned after she posted a video promoting a website that promises to give a lucky winner $50,000.

A Bravo fan page shared the clip and claimed Teresa’s husband Luis Ruelas was also involved.

However, he was not included in the video nor mentioned in any way.

Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice promoted the alleged “scam” website, urging people to visit the page and sign up for a chance to get rich.

That’s not sitting well with some people who have taken to the comments to bash the 52-year-old, even noting that her actions could send her back to prison.

Those are the claims according to the fan pages @stilltrefab and @bambi_4183.

Is Teresa Giudice promoting a scam website?

The promo video of Teresa was jointly posted on Instagram with @bambi_4183 noting in the caption, “Louie having to get Teresa to do the promo for his latest S C A M as he knows no one will opt in if he’s the spokesperson. DO NOT FALL FOR IT!!! #RHONJ.”

In the video, the RHONJ star exclaimed, “It’s time to stop dreaming about making more money and actually do it. We’re talking getting rich, stacking that cash, living large.”

“Their site has all these sick benefits to help you grow your finances and it’s totally free. Why haven’t you signed up yet?” added Teresa. “Go sign up now and get more rich.”

Meanwhile, the Instagram page also posted a screenshot of the website after it was run through a scam detector. It garnered a ranking of 52.7/100 — with 100 being the most reputable.

RHONJ fans drag Teresa on social media

After the clip was posted on Instagram, it quickly racked up comments bashing the RHONJ star for her involvement.

“I rather be poor and work hard than to get rich quick in a scam 🤮🤮,” an Instagram user commented.

“This will be one of the ways she goes back to prison,” claimed someone else.

One comment seemingly referenced Luis writing, “He seems to be setting her up to take the fall for this scam!? Am I reading it right, scam scale of 52/100?”

“Omgggg!!!! This is insane and embarrassing!!! You would think one of her girls would say something to her about this!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

Another added, “Omg Teresa did jail time do nothing for you ??? Stop honey I’m really worried about you … This man will not stop until he has you in hell… This is obviously in my opinion a Ponzii scheme and if authorities get to hear about this girl …. 😮.”

The critics weigh in on RHONJ drama. Pic credit: @bambi_4183/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.