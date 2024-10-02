Teresa Giudice dragged for ‘ridiculous’ clickbait post requesting prayers for ex-husband Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice fans are convinced she doesn’t need the Bravo paycheck because she’s already loaded.

However, if that’s the case then it’s hard to explain her recent influx of clickbait articles.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting dragged on social media after a tasteless post asking people to pray for her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

If you’re worried that something is wrong with Teresa’s ex, don’t worry, he’s doing just fine.

Teresa however, is getting called out for the “ridiculous” post which tricked people into thinking that something was wrong with the dad of four.

This is not the first time the Bravo star has gotten called out for these antics, it has become the norm in recent months.

Monsters and Critics shared another occurrence in July when she hinted at a breakup with her husband Luis Ruelas.

The 52-year-old got backlash for the misleading post, but now she’s at it again.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice asks her followers to ‘pray’ for her ex-husband Joe Giudice

Teresa shared a post on Facebook with a photo of her ex-husband Joe and captioned it, “Pray for Joe 💔🙏 *IN COMMENTS*.”

She posted the photo again in the comments, this time with a link to the story, and we clicked it so that you don’t have to.

Despite the alarming caption, there is nothing wrong with Joe and the story was anticlimactic, to say the least,

The story featured the dad of four who now resides in the Bahamas talking about a safety hazard on his balcony.

He noted in a post that the spindles on his railing had gotten loose and when he grabbed them while doing situps they came out and he fell.

“All of this is loose, this all needs to come down, I need to redo all that,” said Joe, who was fine after the incident.

Teresa Giudice gets backlash for her ‘ridiculous’ clickbait post

The RHONJ star’s post has garnered hundreds of responses, as people dragged her for hinting that something was wrong with Joe.

“Ridiculous click bait again, OMG Pray for Joe because he needed to fix some spindles that were loose on his balcony!!!!! Good lord!!” wrote a commenter.

“This is a scam. Don’t bother! She gets paid for the clicks! NOTHING happened to Joe!!” exclaimed someone else.

“Does Joe get part of the money you make from this clickbait nonsense?” a Facebook user asked.

Somone wrote, “Basically click bate. Pathetic.”

Another added, “Please many ppl have lost their homes and have died but he had a close call and she’s asking for prayers? Scammers.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.