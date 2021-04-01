Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend Louie meets ex-husband Joe Giudice during Bahamas vacation

Joe Giudice, his ex-wife Teresa and her boyfriend Louie Ruelas met during a family vacation in the Bahamas. Pic credit: @joe.giudice/Instagram & @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas met her ex-husband Joe during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

Teresa and Joe’s daughter Gia shared a video to her Instagram story where the entire family sat down together for dinner at a restaurant. The participants included Teresa, Joe, Louie, Gia, and her sisters Milania, Audrianna, and Gabriella.

The group dinner was held at Graycliff Restaurant.

Joe Giudice would later repost the same video to his own Instagram Story.

It appears the couple, who were married for 20 years before finalizing their divorce in September 2020, is in a good place in their relationship and has moved into a love for one another that comes with a shared history and experiences.

This is for the benefit of their daughters, who clearly love both parents very much.

Joe honored Teresa in a touching Instagram post

In an Instagram share, Joe posted a photograph with his four daughters and Teresa, taken after their dinner.

He took the time to honor Teresa Giudice, the life they shared, and their relationship moving forward in a surprising caption.

“I truly appreciate & hope I will continue to be present in my best friend’s life. A great person, mom, and confident individual. Great meeting you and your boy,” he penned and tagged both his ex-wife and Louie.

Joe also shared a screenshot from his eldest daughter’s Instagram story, a snap of Teresa and Louie.

Followers of the former reality television star were pleasantly surprised at Joe’s acceptance of Louie and Teresa’s relationship.

Teresa’s RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania wrote, “This is beautiful” in response to Joe’s post about Teresa.

Joe Giudice’s followers praised him and Teresa for their co-parenting skills. Pic credit: Instagram/Joe Giudice

“Love this. How grown ups do co-parenting,” penned a second follower.

“Many separated / divorced couples especially those with kids together should learn from this!” remarked a third fan.

A fourth fan responded with red emoji hearts.

Teresa shared that Louie was excited to meet Joe

In an interview with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live, Teresa claimed that Louie wanted to meet Joe and speak to him about his feelings toward Teresa and their daughters.

“They’ve talked over the phone. Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him, which I thought was the most amazing thing ever,” Teresa explained.

“He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he’s not trying to take his place or anything,” she continued.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.