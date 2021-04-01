RHONJ spoiler: Melissa Gorga dishes on faceoff with Teresa Giudice at the Jersey Shore

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice will faceoff in latest episode. Pic credit: Bravo

Tonight’s episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will be another exciting one because the Jersey girls never disappoint.

Not to mention it might make your head spin with all the confrontations that will take place tonight.

We saw a small portion play out last week as the women, and some of the RHONJ husbands, drove down to the Jersey Shore. During their first dinner, the drama kicked off when Teresa brought up the cheating rumor once again.

This time, she threw Margaret Josephs’ husband Joe Benigno into the mix — after getting word that he had also heard the cheating allegations.

However, that kicked off plenty of drama between some of the other women which will play out tonight.

There’s also another confrontation that fans can look forward to and this time it’s between Melissa and Joe Gorga versus Teresa Giudice.

Melissa dishes on confrontation with Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a chat with Entertainment Tonight and she spilled plenty of tea about the drama down at the Shore.

We’ve already seen a few clips with Melissa and Joe both facing off with Teresa. And at one point the 42-year-old angrily tossed a cheese platter while screaming at her sister-in-law.

So during her interview, Melissa explained what really caused all the mayhem.

“I think…it was boiling up,” explained the RHONJ star. “And then you’ll see us have a little conversation about Joe Giudice. Joe [Gorga] is backing his sister up, saying nothing negative about her, then she’s mad at him for that.”

Melissa continued, “And then I’m, in turn, so frustrated cause I’m like ‘when did we ever do anything that you really liked? Like, even when we’re backing you up and we’re like taking your side like you are the best and you deserve better, we’re still saying it wrong.’ So it’s like…that is so frustrating.”

Melissa says past issues with Teresa still run deep

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was asked about another dramatic faceoff between the Gorga’s and the Giudice’s in Season 3.

Unfortunately things took a nasty turn when the two Joes got into an epic fight and it caused a rift within the family.

But, did this most recent confrontation at the Jersey Shore compare to that?

“I mean… does anything compare?” responded Melissa. “To me absolutely not. My son’s christening was like a fiasco… but I would say it will remind you of the deep hurt that the family used to feel.”

The Jersey Housewife continued, “It will give you that old vibe of like ‘wow these people used to really hurt over these situations.’ And, like, you bring it back for two seconds and you can see it still runs deep.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.