Melissa Gorga explains why she wasn’t surprised about Teresa and Joe Giudice’s amicable divorce

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shares how she knew that Teresa’s divorce from Joe Giudice would be amicable. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga says she’s not surprised by how low-key Teresa Giudice’s divorce was from her ex-husband, Joe Gorga.

Although the couple was married for 20 years, their relationship dissolved after they were entangled in a legal battle that ended with both of them serving prison sentences.

When Joe and Teresa completed their sentences, they were immediately thrown into a new battle. As it turned out, Joe wasn’t an American citizen, and after being detained by ICE, he was deported back to his home country of Italy.

In December of 2019, Teresa and Joe announced their separation and have since divorced.

Melissa recently sat down with Emily Orozco and Lauren Herbert for an episode of Housewives Nightcap where she dished on why Teresa and Joe’s separation and divorce didn’t create as many waves as fans may have expected.

Melissa reveals that Teresa and Joe make good ‘friends’

“I’m shocked how easy the Joe Giudice, Teresa divorce happened,” Housewives Nightcap host Emily asked Melissa. “I was really ready for, like, tabloid…a war. And they’re friends. Are you surprised how amicably that ended?”

According to Melissa, this wasn’t surprising to her because Teresa and Joe apparently make great friends.

“No,” she responded. “I’m very happy with the way it turned out, to be honest. And I feel like they were always more friends – to be honest. So, I think it was very easy for them to just, to remain friends, you know?”

Melissa carried on to share that Teresa and Joe have been friends since they were children.

“They were friends before they got married. Like, they were house friends. Like, the mothers were friends. You know? So, I feel like the friendship between Joe and Teresa is what’s easy.”

Melissa is a fan of Teresa’s new boyfriend, Luis

“What do we think of Tre’s new man?” Emily asked.

“So far, he seems great,” Melissa said. “I have to say I don’t know him well enough to make – I’m not gonna sit here and, like, praise anything or not praise [anything] – he seems like a great guy.”

She continued, “I’m very hopeful that this is the one because I think she’s said out loud, I know she was just on [Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen] and she just said, ‘[he’s] her soulmate,’ so I’m so happy for her.

“I really want her to be happy. And I want the girls to be happy. So, I think this might be the one,” Melissa concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.