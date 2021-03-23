RHONJ: Joe Giudice is spending quality time with his daughters as they vacation in the Bahamas

Joe Giudice enjoyed a visit from his daughters in the Bahamas. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/henrymcgee

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice is spending some quality time with his daughters as they vacation together in the Bahamas.

Joe posed alongside daughters Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, in the photograph. Also in the snap was Joe’s mother, Filomena and an unidentified gentleman.

The family photo was taken beachside. Everyone in the image stood in the sunshine in their bathing suits.

Also present for the trip but not included in this photograph where Joe’s daughters Gia, 20, and Gabriella, 16.

In an accompanying caption for the snap Joe wrote there was nothing like family.

People Magazine reported that the girls’ most recent visit with their father was the first time the family had seen one another since November 2020 when Milania and Gia visited Joe in Italy. Prior to that, all four of Joe’s daughters had not seen their father as a group since November 2019.

What is Joe Giudice doing now?

Since January, Joe has lived in the Bahamas. He has a new girlfriend named Daniela Fittipaldi.

Teresa revealed in an interview with Extra that Joe was residing in the tropical locale.

“He’s living in the Bahamas right now and I know he’s going to be fighting. He’s doing a celebrity fight,” she shared.

Joe is reportedly going to compete in a celebrity boxing match against Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa. Teresa is planning on attending the event alongside fellow housewives Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin.

“If I’m not working… I’m definitely going to be there,” she said.

Joe and Teresa are reportedly in a good place in their relationship. She said the two “talk all the time” and she said he is “a great father and talks to the girls every day.”

Joe displayed his athleticism

In a video upload shared the same day as the photograph with his daughters, Joe demonstrated that he was still physically fit.

Joe wore swimming trunks in the clip which ended at his knees. He added a wide-brimmed hat atop his head to shield his hairline from the sun.

His upper body appeared to be muscular, tanned and toned as he demonstrated he could do almost a full split in the sand. He captioned the video, “Still got it.”

Joe spread his legs and slid down into the soft white shoreline. His bottom was inches away from the sand. The person who took the video focused in and out of his toned bottom in the last seconds of the clip.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.