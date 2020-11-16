Joe Giudice shares reunion with daughters Gia and Milania

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice has had a difficult time over the past few years.

After serving 41 months in prison from 2016-2019 for fraud, Joe was deported to Italy. Although Joe was born there, he had lived in New Jersey since he was just a year old. The deportation meant that he had to be separated from his wife Teresa and four young daughters.

Joe has now been in Italy for about a year, and he seems to have adjusted well. Nevertheless, he and his family have struggled with their separation.

But fortunately, Joe’s eldest and second-youngest daughters Gia, 19, and Milania, 14, are able to visit him. Despite the pandemic, the girls managed to arrange a trip and arrived in Italy earlier this week.

All three seem overjoyed to be back together, and Joe is sharing their time together on YouTube.

Joe’s Youtube videos document the reunion

Joe has a YouTube channel on which he posts updates about the villa he’s renovating in Italy.

But this week, he’s changed up the content for his fans and is posting videos of himself enjoying time with his daughters.

In a video he titled Roaming around Rome, Joe, Gia, and Milania spend quality time together as a reunited family. They visit various shops in the city, including a cute truffle store where they pick up truffle gnocchi that Joe’s mother later cooks with the girls.

In another video, Joe shows off the progress he’s made on renovating his villa. He explains that he wants Gia and Milania to help him pick out the final touches.

In a third video, the three take a hike together with other family members.

They seem to be having a great time together, which is wonderful to see after so many difficult years for the family.

Milania and Gia have also shared their trip

While Joe may have the YouTube monopoly of the Giudice family, Milania and Gia are equally social-media savvy.

Both posted TikTok videos of their father hilariously attempting to keep up with their dance moves. They’ve also posted photos of the trip to their Instagram accounts.

Some fans were surprised that the two were able to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, but others cleared up the details.

While non-essential travel such as tourism is prohibited, relatives of Italian citizens (like Gia and Milania) are still allowed in Italy, even if they are not citizens themselves.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus from Bravo.