Teresa Giudice from RHONJ dragged for having daughter’s birthday party without masks 

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice got dragged on social media for throwing her daughter, Gabriella, a sweet sixteen birthday party without requiring guests to wear masks.

Us Weekly reported that guests were photographed wearing no masks and there was no social distancing, according to a video posted and deleted by Teresa on social media.

Apparently, the only person who wore a mask was the waitress who gave the birthday girl a candle, and with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, the RHONJ star faced some backlash on social media.

The birthday bash was held in New York City at the Dream Downtown hotel on October 4, and Teresa’s social media followers were not pleased with the reality star being so careless as coronavirus cases spike.

Face masks are required to be worn in N.Y.C. while in public, and more than 220,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S.

One person noted that they were surprised Teresa’s whole family hadn’t contracted COVID-19 after seeing the video, adding, “I’m not that brave to have a party yet.”

“Curious to see how many COVID cases will come from this since you obviously didn’t require masks or social distancing,” said another follower.

“You’d think someone who knows the pain of being separated from parents and losing precious time with them would empathize with millions of families impacted by the pandemic and be more responsible and less selfish,” concluded another.

More than a dozen people were seen on the video singing Happy Birthday to Gabriella while standing close to her without masks on.

Teresa and Juicy Joe are proud parents

The newly divorced couple both celebrated their daughter by posting on their social media pages. Joe Giudice commented next to a picture of Gabriella on his Instagram page.

“You are breath taking! I want all of your greatest dreams to come true,” gushed the proud father. “You deserve the absolute best that life has to offer. you helped mommy and me with your sisters so much you truly are a dream come true. I love you so much. Happy birthday Gabriella,” he concluded.

He also commented on Teresa’s Instagram next to the same photo, saying, “Love you beautiful. Happy Sweet 16.”

Teresa commented on the now-deleted video she posted to Instagram.

“Happy Sweet 16 my beautiful Gabriella! You looked so absolutely beautiful last night celebrating & I’m in awe of you everyday,” said Teresa. “You are so smart, kind, funny & dedicated to school and soccer, I can’t wait to see the great things you do in the future!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo.