Watch Joe Giudice hilariously try to keep up with daughters in viral TikTok dance

Despite his deportation to Italy last year, Joe Giudice has remained an active parent to his four daughters.

His eldest, 19-year-old Gia, and second-youngest, 14-year-old Milania, have been visiting him at his new home for the past week.

Joe and the girls have been documenting their reunion on social media. Joe’s Instagram is full of photos of the adventures he’s taken with his daughters and the girls also appeared in some of his recent YouTube videos.

The trio has clearly been enjoying their time together, and Gia and Milania’s recent TikToks prove that Joe is vying for (but maybe not winning) the title of “World’s Hippest Dad.”

Milania and Gia share Joe’s hilarious dancing attempts

Milania, the third of Joe’s four daughters, took to TikTok to share a video of herself dancing with her dad and sister.

The trio performed a viral dance to Marv Allen’s “Out the Frame.”

And while Milania and Gia nailed the choreography, Joe fell… a bit behind.

Trouble for Joe started right away- he was a beat behind his daughters, but managed to keep up well enough during the first few 8 counts, but eventually gave up and walked (appropriately) out of the frame.

Unfortunately, Joe didn’t do much better in the video Gia posted.

In Gia’s TikTok, she and Milania dance to “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” by Popp Hunna. Their dad appears to try to keep up, but ends up just swaying and clapping off-beat.

Even the girls admitted their dad wasn’t made for TikTok. “My dad has me dead hahahaha!!” Gia captioned the post.

Joe may be a failure as a dancer, but he certainly gets an A for effort.

Joe is documenting the visit on YouTube

Joe is clearly thrilled to be reunited with his children again. He made a 7-minute video documenting the visit.

In the video, he, Gia, and Milania stroll around Rome. They visit a truffle shop, enjoy a meal homecooked by Joe’s mom, and roast chestnuts together.

Joe’s ex-wife, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, has discussed how hard Joe’s absence has been on their daughters. On the show, she has said that Milania has had the hardest time adjusting to life without her dad.

Of course, Joe has also had a hard time adjusting to life without his family. He was born in Italy but didn’t grow up there, so his deportation was difficult. Nevertheless, he made lemonade of lemons and seems to have adjusted to his new life fairly well.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus from Bravo.