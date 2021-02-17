RHONJ star Teresa Giudice reveals how she met boyfriend Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice reveals how she met her new boyfriend. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally reveals how she met her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas just ahead of the RHONJ Season 11 premiere.

Teresa appeared on Extra to spill the tea on her new relationship and the upcoming season.

When asked about how she met Luis, she revealed that it was at a location that reality TV fans are very familiar with.

“We met, believe it or not, at the Jersey Shore,” Teresa responded. “I was walking and that’s how I met him. Exercising.”

Teresa revealed that the two tried to keep it cool during their first interaction despite the fact that she had been checking him out.

“He ran past me with no shirt on and I was like, ‘Ooh…who’s that?’ Then we started talking,” Teresa shared. “He told us about himself…He had two business cards on him so he handed me one and then he gave the other one to my married girlfriend that went up to him first.”

Teresa revealed Luis’ son played matchmaker

Teresa hinted that their relationship may have never came to fruition if it wasn’t for Luis’ son.

After the brief convo, they went on their separate ways, but Luis came back over to her on behalf of his son.

“We keep going on our walk and all the sudden he drives up to us in his car with his son in the backseat,” she explained. “So he pulled up to us and said, ‘You know, Teresa, my son wanted to know why I didn’t ask for your number.”

Teresa then explained that her friend played a significant role in her and Luis connecting after the fact.

“I said, ‘I have your business card… I’ll text you.’ So we left and my girlfriend took my phone, the one who went up to him originally, and was like ‘I’m texting him right now,”‘ Teresa continued. “So she texted him and sent him my number.”

She added, “He called me and that was it. And then we talked that night, like, for hours.”

What’s to come for Teresa in RHONJ Season 11

As always, Season 11 promises to be an eventful season Teresa. The Season 11 trailer teases that Luis will be featured on the series.

During the trailer, she gushes about her new love while pointing the spotlight on some relationships that are less than perfect.

Teresa reportedly gets in a big feud with costar Jackie Goldschneider after spreading rumors that her husband has been cheating on her.

Additionally, Teresa spreads rumors that Melissa might have a wandering eye when it comes to her marriage to Joe Gorga.

However, Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice claims Melissa and Joe are faking their relationship struggles for the cameras.

Speaking of Joe Giudice, Melissa, Joe Gorga and Teresa all are set to feud over the impact he has had on their family.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premieres Wednesday, February 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.