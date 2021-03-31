RHONJ Spoilers: Teresa Giudice’s daughter has this to say about her mom moving on with boyfriend Louie

Teresa Giudice has a new man. Pic credit: Bravo

In a new midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, one of Teresa Guidice‘s daughters appears to be supportive of their mother moving on with boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

In a clip that promoted the mid-season debut of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa’s 15-year-old daughter Milania askes her mother if she is in love with her new beau. This prompted Teresa to express shock at her daughter’s question as they relaxed together in a bedroom.

“You seem like it,” said Milania in the next scene.

Shortly after her sit down with her daughter, Teresa was seen kissing Louie, who said to her, “Thank you for coming into my life.”

In another segment, Teresa’s brother Joe fielded questions about his sister’s romantic life.

Cast mate Jackie Goldschneider asked why Teresa wasn’t being more forthcoming with information about her new man.

Teresa finalized her divorce from Joe Giudice in 2020

Teresa finalized her divorce from her husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice, in September 2020. She spoke of her reaction to learning her marriage was legally over on the series March 24 episode.

Teresa stood by Joe throughout his trial and 41-month prison sentence on charges of wire and bankruptcy fraud.

She changed her tune during the Season 9 Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special when she told Andy Cohen she would separate from Joe if he was deported back to his home country of Italy.

Joe was deported to Italy in September 2019. He was never a naturalized American citizen so he could not remain in the country.

She became Instagram official with Louie in December

Teresa met Louie in the Summer of 2020 and last fall, went public with their relationship. The couple became Instagram official in December of that same year.

In the RHONJ mid-season trailer, Dolores Catania’s ex-husband Frank Catania asked, “I hear all over she’s got a new boyfriend. What’s the deal with Teresa?

Other RHONJ storylines will also play out during the remainder of this season. Bill Aydin will formally propose to Jennifer after 19 years married. A talk about the birds and the bees between Melissa Gorga and daughter Antonia doesn’t go as well as Melissa had hoped and a celebration of life will be orchestrated by Teresa to honor her late father Giacinto Gorga, attended by their extended family and close friends.

Melissa and Joe Gorga’s marriage appears to be on the rocks. “I know they have things going on in their relationship,” Dolores says of the pair. “They do,” Teresa confirms. “Right now you could say kinda they’re broken.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.