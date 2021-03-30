Teresa Giudice has had many outrageous moments with 11 seasons of RHONJ under her belt. Pic credit: Bravo

With 11 seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey filmed, there are plenty of notable moments that Teresa Giudice has been a part of over the years.

She is easily one of the most talked about women throughout the Housewives franchises. From her fashion choices to her ballsy comments, Teresa leaves nothing to the imagination regarding her taste and thoughts.

Despite all of her affairs playing out in the public eye, she has remained poised. Teresa has taken everything thrown her way and come out on top, but it wasn’t always easy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Losing her cool has been a big part of Teresa Guidice’s storylines through the various seasons of RHONJ. From popping off hot at the mouth to plotting to take down those deemed her enemies, there has been no shortage of entertaining and shocking moments.

These are Teresa’s most outrageous moments from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa Giudice’s table flip

Teresa Giudice’s iconic table flip is everything. Pic credit: Bravo

Easily the most infamous moment on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice flipped a table while the rest of the cast was there looking on.

After a tense first season, the Season 1 finale of RHONJ was where Teresa could blow off some steam. She got into a heated confrontation with Danielle Staub, where she called her the infamous phrase, “prostitution wh**e.”

There have been gifs and memes galore made from this event, keeping it relevant nearly 12 years later.

She may have been a newbie in the world of reality TV when the table flip happened, but it was then that Teresa Giudice made a name for herself.

Remaining with Joe Giudice

Teresa and Joe Giudice stayed together through a lot. Pic credit: Bravo

This is subjective for viewers, but staying with a man who treats you like dirt is a little on the outrageous side.

Joe Giudice wasn’t worried about what The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras and microphones caught. The clip where he called Teresa Giudice a “c***” was horrendous.

Of course, she was asked about it at the reunion, and she stood behind her man. Her defense was that he never said it to her face, but isn’t behind your back worse? Not for Teresa, apparently.

Throughout everything, including the verbal smackdowns to the legal proceedings, Teresa Giudice stood by her husband.

Cheating allegations ran rampant, and it wasn’t until Season 10 that Teresa admitted she believed he might have been unfaithful. She lost both of her parents without her husband by her side, and she blamed Joe for missing out on time with them.

Taking part in the feud between Margaret Josephs and Daniel Staub

Teresa learned Danielle told Melissa she encouraged the hair-pulling incident. Pic credit: Bravo

Yes, Teresa Giudice was outrageous when she encouraged Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Josephs’ ponytail while all the women shopped at a high-end store.

While she may blame it on the alcohol she drank, Teresa knew what would happen and still told her frenemy to “do it” anyways.

Margaret Josephs had always been good to Teresa, especially when she first joined the cast. She put together a wreath ceremony to honor Tre’s mom, who had passed recently at that point. It was a gesture that bonded them, and yet, it seemed it might have meant more to Margaret than to anyone else.

When it came out that Teresa did tell Danielle to pull her hair, Margaret freaked out. Danielle told Melissa Gorga what happened while they were at the Jersey Shore at the end of Season 10.

Teresa’s disregard for a friend who had her back for someone who was a frenemy at best was outrageous.

Teresa Giudice’s feud with Melissa Gorga

Melissa and Teresa have had many confrontations over the years. Pic credit: Bravo

Talk about a hot and cold relationship. When Melissa Gorga joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey, all bets were off.

As the sister-in-law of Teresa Giudice, there were expectations that things would be good between them. They weren’t, though.

Melissa’s takedown was something Tre focused heavily on. From insisting she was a stripper to making comments about how she was only with her brother for money, no claims between the in-laws were off-limits.

Things appear to be better now, but earlier seasons of RHONJ were filled with many outrageous moments and comments from the Teresa and Melissa feud.

The Caroline Manzo shade

Caroline Manzo was thrown major shade by Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

Let’s be honest; Caroline Manzo did a lot of damage control on Teresa’s behalf. She was there to help her when her family was working on mending their relationship.

When Teresa Giudice called Caroline while she was away on a therapy retreat with Joe and Melissa Gorga, the Wakiles, and Rosie, she answered immediately and arrived at the spot within hours.

Taking a cheap shot, Teresa threw shade at Manzo in one of her cookbooks. Her children, Lauren, Albie, and Christopher, weren’t thrilled about it. They all spent a lot of time together, and more than any outsider looking in, they knew that their mom helped Teresa a lot.

During her legal issues, Teresa Giudice blamed Caroline and Jacqueline Laurita for saying things about her finances that may have contributed to her legal problems. There was never any proof that either former RHONJ cast member took part in anything like that.

Teresa pushes Andy Cohen at Season 2 reunion

Teresa wanted to get Danielle, even if she had to push Andy first. Pic credit: Bravo

As if viewers didn’t already know that Teresa Giudice could make split-second moves, she did it again at the Season 2 reunion.

Amid a heated argument on The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion set, Teresa pushed Andy Cohen down and back into his chair as she attempted to lunge at Danielle Staub.

Battling it out with words just wasn’t cutting it. Teresa was out for blood, and Andy was in her way. He wasn’t hurt, but it was an intense and outrageous moment that no one who watches RHONJ will ever forget.

Spreading the Evan Goldschneider cheating rumor

Teresa isn’t backing down from the Evan cheating rumor. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey started off with a bang because of Teresa Giudice.

At Evan Goldschneider’s birthday party, Tre decided to mention cheating rumors she heard about Evan. Without remembering who told her, she talked to the entire cast about it.

The entire situation escalated when Jackie Goldschneider compared what Teresa said about Evan to her saying she heard Gia Giudice snorted lines in the bathroom at a party. That was the wrong thing to say and do, and from there the tensions increased ten-fold.

How this shakes out remains to be seen, but Teresa Giudice isn’t going to just let things go, especially now that Jackie mentioned Gia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.