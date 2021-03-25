Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice tearfully reflects on the death of her beloved father


Teresa Giudice on WWHL
Teresa Giudice reflects on the loss of her father on RHONJ Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice tearfully reflected on the death of her beloved father Giacinto “Nonno” Gorga in the show’s latest episode.

In a video posted to Bravo’s official website, Teresa spoke to her ex-husband Joe Giudice via FaceTime where she discussed the memorial she planned to honor her father.

She was surrounded by the couple’s children Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana,12, as she made them dinner and talked to Joe. Teresa revealed how she really wanted to have a nice party to honor her dad, and have a celebration of his life.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Giacinto died at the age of 76 in April of 2020.

monsterscriticsreality

447 564

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Virginia gives Erik a life size blanket of herself. Am I watching #90dayfiance or #MAFS?!? Talk ...

View

Mar 25

3 0
Open
Virginia gives Erik a life size blanket of herself. Am I watching #90dayfiance or #MAFS?!? Talk about a crossover moment. Red Wine Recap 🍷 to come so be sure to FOLLOW my loves! (📸: Lifetime) ———- #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #crossovermoment

Virginia gives Erik a life size blanket of herself. Am I watching #90dayfiance or #MAFS?!? Talk about a crossover moment.

Red Wine Recap 🍷 to come so be sure to FOLLOW my loves!

(📸: Lifetime)
———-
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #crossovermoment ...

3 0

At the time, the family was unable to hold a large funeral due to the pandemic.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“I didn’t want my dad to leave me, but I know he was suffering,” Teresa reflected in a confessional.

“He couldn’t walk, and that was so hard. That, like, broke my heart. He wouldn’t want to live just laying in a bed,” she said.

Teresa spoke lovingly about her father

Teresa said that while Joe was in prison, her father stepped in as a substitute dad for her four girls.

Teresa explained, “We made him as happy as he could, but I know he wanted to go be with my mom, you know? And he was holding on to be with me and my daughters.”

She said behind tears, “I miss my dad so much. I feel like an orphan now. I feel like I’m all alone, but I’m happy he’s with my mom.”

Teresa believes her parents had a hand in her relationship with boyfriend Louie

Teresa believes her parents sent boyfriend Louie Ruelas to her side so she would not be totally alone.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teresa said she believed her parents had a hand in the two of them meeting one another. She felt they did not want her to be alone.

“I do really feel in my heart that my parents brought Louie to me because before I met Louie, I asked my parents to send me an amazing person. The same street where I asked my parents is the same street where I met Louie on. I swear,” she explained.

Teresa started dating the handsome businessman in late 2020 after meeting him at the Jersey Shore.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
RHONJ star Margaret Josephs say viewers will see some emotion issues with her husband
RHONJ: Margaret Josephs talks about emotional issues with Joe Benigno this season
Jennifer Aydin stars on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Jennifer Aydin denies the claim that she drinks alcohol to numb her pain
Joe Giudice comes to Teresa Giudice's defense after the spreads cheating rumors about the Goldschneiders
Joe Gorga tries to defend Teresa Giudice during conversation with the Goldschneiders
RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider says cheating rumor affected her marriage
Jackie Goldschneider says her husband was ‘enraged and embarrassed’ about cheating rumors
Teresa Giudice was 'devastated' to hear about the tragic shooting.
Teresa Giudice reacts after judge that put her in prison loses son in shocking shooting
Joe Giudice on an episode of WWHL
RHONJ: Joe Giudice is ‘hurt’ and ‘bothered’ after Joe Gorga suggested he had something to do with his mother’s death
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x