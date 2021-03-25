RHONJ: Teresa Giudice tearfully reflects on the death of her beloved father

Teresa Giudice reflects on the loss of her father on RHONJ Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice tearfully reflected on the death of her beloved father Giacinto “Nonno” Gorga in the show’s latest episode.

In a video posted to Bravo’s official website, Teresa spoke to her ex-husband Joe Giudice via FaceTime where she discussed the memorial she planned to honor her father.

She was surrounded by the couple’s children Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana,12, as she made them dinner and talked to Joe. Teresa revealed how she really wanted to have a nice party to honor her dad, and have a celebration of his life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Giacinto died at the age of 76 in April of 2020.

At the time, the family was unable to hold a large funeral due to the pandemic.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“I didn’t want my dad to leave me, but I know he was suffering,” Teresa reflected in a confessional.

“He couldn’t walk, and that was so hard. That, like, broke my heart. He wouldn’t want to live just laying in a bed,” she said.

Teresa spoke lovingly about her father

Teresa said that while Joe was in prison, her father stepped in as a substitute dad for her four girls.

Teresa explained, “We made him as happy as he could, but I know he wanted to go be with my mom, you know? And he was holding on to be with me and my daughters.”

She said behind tears, “I miss my dad so much. I feel like an orphan now. I feel like I’m all alone, but I’m happy he’s with my mom.”

Teresa believes her parents had a hand in her relationship with boyfriend Louie

Teresa believes her parents sent boyfriend Louie Ruelas to her side so she would not be totally alone.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teresa said she believed her parents had a hand in the two of them meeting one another. She felt they did not want her to be alone.

“I do really feel in my heart that my parents brought Louie to me because before I met Louie, I asked my parents to send me an amazing person. The same street where I asked my parents is the same street where I met Louie on. I swear,” she explained.

Teresa started dating the handsome businessman in late 2020 after meeting him at the Jersey Shore.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.