RHONJ star Gia Giudice spills the tea on Joe Giudice’s love life

It’s been several years since Joe Giudice has lived life in front of the cameras, but that’s okay because his daughter Gia Giudice is spilling all the tea.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently dished about Joe’s love life and revealed whether she thinks he will ever remarry.

Since his deportation from the U.S. and subsequent divorce from Teresa Giudice, Joe has been living his best life in the Caribbean.

The dad of four left his home country of Italy for The Bahamas several years ago, to make it easier for his girls to visit.

Since then, Gia, Gabriella, Audriana, and Milania have traveled to the island many times to see their father, but none moreso than the eldest Gia, who has graduated from college.

Now that she’s an adult, the 23-year-old is privy to the private life of her outspoken dad, and she has no problem dishing about Juicy Joe’s love life.

Gia Giudice talks about her dad, Joe Giudice’s dating life

The RHONJ star took her mom’s place as a co-host on the Namaste B$tches podcast, joining Melissa Pfeister for a fun show.

At one point, her dad, Joe became a topic of conversation, and Gia did not hold back.

When Melissa asked about his dating life, the eldest Giudice daughter gave us the juicy details and noted that Joe has a special woman in his life.

“He definitely is seeing someone,” confessed Gia. “She’s really sweet, and he’s really happy too, so that’s good.”

As for whether Joe will follow in his ex-wife’s footsteps and tie the knot again, Gia vetoed that, saying, “I don’t think so.”

“I feel like in his life, if he’s content and he’s happy, that’s all he really wants,” she explained. “I don’t really feel like he is really into doing the whole marriage thing all over again.”

Will Gia Giudice be featured in RHONJ Season 14?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 trailer was recently released, and it features more drama for the Giudice family.

This time it is Teresa and Luis Ruelas whose marriage appears to be in trouble, and we’ll see how that plays out.

We briefly spotted Gia in the trailer shedding tears as she bid goodbye to sibling Gabriella, who is now off to college. As for how much of the eldest Giudice sister will be shown this season, that remains to be seen.

Last year, she got backlash from RHONJ fans for inserting herself in the drama between her mom and the other women.

She also caught flack for confronting her uncle, Joe Gorga, and for publicly blasting him online.

After the negative response to her behavior in Season 13, Gia might take a backseat to the drama this time around, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c on Bravo.