Teresa Giudice deletes clickbait post with Luis Ruelas amid backlash: ‘It’s giving broke’

Teresa Giudice is following in the footsteps of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, sharing a clickbait post that caused a stir online.

This is the first time we’ve seen what some are calling an act of desperation from The Real Housewives of New Jersey star amid rumors of financial issues.

Teresa’s castmates are convinced that her husband, Luis Ruelas, has been squandering her money.

However, she has already clapped back at those “lies” claiming they will be vindicated in Season 14.

Teresa has vehemently denied claims that she and her husband Luis Ruelas are having financial issues but her latest post says something different.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The OG posted a photo of herself and Luis on Instagram with a caption that hinted at a breakup.

“I am HEARTBROKEN 💔 #LinkInBio,” she wrote.

The problem is that the link in her bio had absolutely nothing to do with what Teresa hinted at in the caption, and she made sure to turn off the comments to avoid backlash.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice hints at split from Luis Ruelas in clickbait post

The RHONJ star could not avoid the wrath of critics after deceiving her millions of Instagram followers with the misleading post.

The post was shared on several other pages, and people took to comments to bash the 52-year-old for stooping to that level.

Bravo fan page @thepinkpopbox shared Teresa’s post and urged people not to click the link.

“Don’t even waste your time. It’s total clickbait, just like Kim Zolciak Biermann…” the post read.

“Are times really that tight that you have to resort to clickbait? That’s not good. That’s like scraping the bottom of the barrel.”

Teresa deletes the clickbait post amid online backlash

Teresa has since deleted the post from her Instagram page, but it was too little too late since several people had already seen it.

Meanwhile, people are trashing the RHONJ star and bringing up her financial issues as the reason she resorted to getting paid to share clickbait content.

“I truly wonder what goes on in her mind to make the decisions she does ……wow!!” wrote a commenter.

“She should be embarrassed,” exclaimed someone else.

“Desperate times,” reasoned an Instagram user.

One commenter noted, “Its giving broke.”

Another reasoned, “Money must be tight.”

Pic credit: @thepinkbox/Instagram

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering what Teresa’s article was about, we took the bait so that you won’t have to.

The heartbreak she hinted at in the post was because she felt bad about Luis being on RHONJ due to the scrutiny he continues to face from viewers and from their castmates.

If you were expecting something salacious from the post, that’s as dramatic as it gets.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.