RHONJ couple Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ net worths — Who is richer?

Teresa Giudice recently shut down rumors that her husband of one year, Luis Ruelas, is using her for her money.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star reasoned that could not be the case since Luis has more money than she does.

People are convinced that the couple’s exotic vacations and jet-set lifestyle are due to the OG’s reality TV savings, but she insists that’s not so.

She recently told Carlos King that Luis is richer than she is, and because he’s such a great guy, he didn’t ask her to sign a prenup.

Furthermore, she boasted that her 49-year-old husband purchased a $5 million home for their family and added her name to the title.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Interestingly, we recently found out that Luis took out a one-million-dollar mortgage on the pricey mansion — which was $3.3 million, not $5 million as Teresa recently claimed — amid rumors he’s having financial issues.

But, what is Luis’s net worth and how does it stack up against Teresa’s?

What is Luis Ruelas’ net worth?

Luis Ruelas is worth $2 million according to Exactnetworth, but how did he make his millions?

The RHONJ star’s LinkedIn profile gave us some insight into that.

Teresa’s husband has 25 years of experience in the digital response marketing industry.

He was the CEO and co-founder of Interactive Marketing Solutions, a company in Nanuet, New York that offers a range of interactive e-commerce products and services.

He spent 12 years with the company but left in 2012 and became the co-founder of Digital Media Solutions Group.

Luis’s profile states that he’s still with the group today, but that might need to be updated.

During Season 13 of RHONJ, Luis claimed he was asked to step down from the company because of the negative press from being on the show.

In 2024, Luis was promoting a new company called Vinivia, a new streaming platform for influencers which launched in April.

What is RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s net worth?

Teresa Giudice was being truthful when she said Luis has more money than she does and it’s a substantial difference, as Celebrity Net Worth puts the RHONJ star at $500,000.

This might seem low, given that Teresa has been on TV for over a decade, but her past legal issues have much to do with that.

In 2011, the brunette beauty and her now ex-husband Joe Giudice filed for bankruptcy, claiming $11 million in debt, after serving time in jail for fraud.

Despite their jail stint, the couple also owed a federal tax lien of over one million dollars.

The 52-year-old has already paid over $480,000, but still owes over $615,000 and has been making monthly payments on the massive debt.

Anyway, with Luis’ $2 million he is the richer of the two, and with Teresa’s $500,000 the couple has a combined net worth of $2.5 million.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.