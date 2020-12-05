Kim D said RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s arrogance landed her in jail

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s former partner-in-crime, Kim D, has said that Teresa and Joe Giudice’s arrogance landed the couple in jail.

Joe and Teresa were charged with bankruptcy and mail and wire fraud. Both spent time in prison; Joe was also deported.

Kim D made the comment Tuesday while appearing on the podcast Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald.

The ex-RHONJ star said that Joe’s partner gave Joe a chance to make amends before going to the authorities.

“He told, he gave Joe an out. ‘Do the right thing by me,’ and then Chris Laurita said to Joe Giudice, ‘Just do the right thing, man. This guy is gonna, like, you’re gonna get in trouble,’ and Joe basically said to him to go f himself,” said Kim.

“Joe saw it coming. They just thought they were bulletproof,” she finished.

Teresa didn’t tell the judge the truth

“Even when Teresa went in front of the judge, okay? And it came time that they were going to sentence her…. they were to write down what they owned, and Teresa said she had $25,000 worth of furniture,” said Kim.

Kim also added that Teresa had expensive jewelry that she said was fake.

“It wasn’t fake,” Kim said.

She went on to say that the judge was going to give Teresa probation, but because Teresa was still lying to her, she gave her jail time.

“Do I think Teresa and Joe should have went to jail? I really don’t,” she said. “But I believe that this judge was so frustrated by their arrogance. They’re so arrogant! They’re still arrogant.”

Kim D said Joe cheated on Teresa while she was in jail

Heather asked Kim if she was aware of Joe’s cheating.

“Yes,” said Kim. “While she was in prison, he would be sitting at the bar, you know, with a girl, blatantly. And then what he did on that phone when they were in Italy.”

Kim said that everyone knew about Joe’s infidelity but Teresa wouldn’t listen.

She went on to say that Teresa wanted to do a pretend make-up with Melissa, so she turned on Kim.

“All she had to do was say, ‘Kim, I don’t wanna fight with my family anymore,’ cuz she’s the one who wanted me to. I would say, ‘Who do you wanna fight with? You know, you’re my good friend. I’m not gonna fight with your family if you don’t want me to,’ but she backdoors people,” Kim said.

“She doesn’t know how to be, she doesn’t have a soul, she doesn’t know how to be a good friend. She goes through friends like…she can’t hold onto a friend because of that reason,” Kim concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo.