Kim D spills the tea about her time on the RHONJ and her mob ties

Former Real Housewives of New Jeresy star Kim D spilled the tea about her time on the show during an appearance on the podcast Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald.

Heather asked Kim D, whose last name is DePaola, about her past comments where Kim referred to her mob ties by saying, “I play with the big boys.”

The podcast host asked the ex-RHONJ star how she can associate with murderers without fear.

“First of all, I was raised with it,” said Kim. “You remember Goodfellas?”

“Ya,” Heather replied.

“When they brought, at the Copacabana, when they brought the table in? I was six years old, and my stepfather at the time, he’s passed away, so I can do a lot of, listen, their gone, so I can talk about him, I’m going to write a book about this,” Kim digressed.

“I have all my pictures. I have all pictures that I can send to you. Me with Diana Ross and the Supremes. Me with Jimmy Durante. Me with Tom Jones. Me with Paul Anka. I mean, I was a little girl, and I was the one that they would bring in the table for, because of my stepfather,” she said.

via GIPHY

Kim D said that her step-father was with the Gambino family

Kim D said that her step-father was prominent within the Gambino family. She said that her first husband was also connected, although she doesn’t know how deeply he was involved. She added that she closed her eyes to a lot of things, which was normal in her community at the time.

When Kim said that because of the status of her stepfather and her ex-husband, she was respected on the street, Heather declared, “But the respect, it’s really fear, isn’t it?”

“Yes,” Kim said. “And I would prefer to be feared.”

Kim D let Joe Gorga know she was connected

Fans may remember the episode when Teresa and Kim D set up Melissa Gorga at the Posche Fashion show.

After Melissa’s old boss said that she used to strip at his club, Joe Gorga became incensed with Kim and Teresa. He called Kim a “dirty-a** f*cking whore.”

via GIPHY

During the exchange, Kim D responded to Joe Gorga’s insults, calling him “a midget.”

via GIPHY

Kim said that when she argued with Joe outside of the fashion show, she reminded him of who she was.

“He actually put his fist up, which Melissa pulled it down, and once he did that, that’s when I said ‘whoa, let me tell you somethin’, and I had some crazy words for him,” said Kim.

“‘You’re playin’ with the, I play with the big boys. Like, watch what you’re doin’ and watch what you’re sayin’. And I’m not sayin’ somebody was gonna, you know, do something to, you know, put him in the grave. But, you know what? He coulda got a nice talking to, which I think he might of. I’m not sure, ya know. He’s never told,” said Kim.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.