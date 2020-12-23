RHONJ star Margaret Josephs dishes on potential Caroline Manzo return and refuses Season 11 spoilers

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs spilled the tea on a potential Caroline Manzo return and Season 11 of the show.

Margaret dished while appearing on the podcast #NoFilter With Zack Peter Wednesday.

Podcast host Zack Peter asked the RHONJ star if she’d ever met Caroline.

“I’ve never met Caroline Manzo,” said Margaret. “I always loved her character. I think she’s very smart. I think she’s strong. I think she’s, you know, would have been great to work with and be friends with, but it just never happened,” she added.

Zack asked Margaret if she’d like Caroline to return to the show.

“Oh, I’d get a big kick out of it [Caroline returning],” said Margaret.

“I think it’d be great,” she continued. “I think, personally, I think after COVID19, I don’t know if her and Teresa could ever heal — that would be amazing. And then I wouldn’t be the, ya know, oldest on the show! So, that would be good,” laughed Margaret.

Margaret hints about RHONY Season 11

Zack asked Margaret if she could shed some light on the upcoming season of RHONJ.

“I really cannot do any spoiler alerts. No spoiler alerts,” said Margaret, noting that the Season 11 trailer was coming in early 2021.

“But I will say, it’s a great season! Um, you would think it would be calm from the pandemic, but it’s not! It is high-intensity. High intensity! And everybody’s in it! Everybody is in it. Lots of drama. Tears, hysteria, fighting — I mean, it’s crazy.”

Margaret called Danielle Staub ‘a rabid dog’

“I do not regret throwing Marty in the pool at all. I’d do it again 10,000 times over. He was so vicious to me,” she said. “I do regret pouring water on Danielle only because it’s like igniting a rabid dog.”

Margaret went on to say that Danielle was looking for a fight, adding that Danielle chest-bumped her twice. Margaret said that she thought Danielle was about to hit her and pouring the water on her was a “gut reaction.”

Margaret noted that she used to love Danielle and regretted fighting with her. When asked about her former RHONJ star Siggy Flicker, Margaret said that she would take Danielle over Siggy “any day of the week.”

“So I do have, like, a mixed feeling about her. Even though she physically attacked me and all of those things, I just feel like she’s —but the other one [Siggy] repulses me. She’s a stain on New Jersey and I can’t wait ’til she moves to Florida. Literally a stain on New Jersey, ” said Margaret, adding that Siggy was a conspiracy theorist and psycho.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.