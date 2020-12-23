Margaret Josephs shares whether RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend is ‘the one’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs dishes on her costar Teresa Guidice’s new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

Margaret appeared on Watch What Happens Live with her mother, known as Marge Sr, on Monday’s massive holiday special.

During the episode, one fan asks Margaret if she has met Teresa’s new beau and if she thinks he’s “the one.”

“I haven’t met him, but I discussed it with Teresa and seen pictures, and they seem very hot and heavy,” Margaret answers.

“And I heard he’s fabulous, and we’re making plans around January,” she adds.

“So we’ll see, we’ll see. It could be,” she continues hinting that Teresa may have found husband number two.

How Teresa’s loved ones feel about Luis

Margaret isn’t the only one in Teresa’s life who has weighed in on her new boyfriend.

Teresa’s RHONJ costar and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga addressed Teresa’s new man during an Instagram live session.

While she didn’t delve much into her thoughts on Luis, she made it clear that Teresa is clearly happy with him.

“Teresa’s good,” explained Gorga while laughing. ” She’s got her little boyfriend…She’s good.”

Luis has also supposedly gotten the approval of Teresa’s four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

“Teresa says she’s taking it slow, but she’s madly in love with Louie. And while her daughters miss their dad, they all think it’s great that their mom is happy,” a source told In Touch.

“They’ve all met Louie and they like him,” the source added.

What we know about Teresa and Luis’s relationship

Teresa and Luis’s relationship may have been leaked before they were ready to come forward.

In November, Instagram user @deuxmoi posted a picture of Teresa and Luis at a sports event with his arm wrapped around her hips.

Soon after, Teresa confirmed the relationship on her Facebook.

The news broke two months after Teresa finalized her divorce with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

Luis is a successful businessman who is based in New Jersey, so distance isn’t an issue for the couple.

Luis has two sons from his prior marriage which ended amicably. He is 46 years old, two years younger than the RHONJ star.

While Teresa has kept her relationship relatively private, she recently gave fans an update on social media.

It seems that their relationship is in a great place as she called Luis “The BEST thing that came out of 2020” in the caption of her Instagram post dedicated to him.

In the pic, Teresa sits on his lap as he wraps his arm around her waist. The two appear dressed nicely for an outing as they smile at the camera.

Viewers will likely get an even better glimpse into their relationship in the upcoming season of RHONJ.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.