Caroline Manzo refutes Teresa Giudice’s claim that she ever bullied the RHONJ star

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey OG, Caroline Manzo is dishing about her relationship with Teresa Giudice.

And in case you were hoping for a reconciliation, it hasn’t happened yet.

Manzo is more than willing to let bygones be bygones and move on from their feud.

But, it takes two to mend a friendship and it doesn’t seem as if Teresa has any desire to resolve her differences with Caroline.

There’s no concrete reason why the former friends fell out, as we once saw them getting closer and closer during the early seasons of RHONJ.

However, when Teresa’s tax issues came to light, the mom-of-four had a major falling out with Manzo.

She even went as far as to suspect that Caroline was the one to turn in her and ex-husband Joe to the feds.

Did Caroline bully Teresa?

When her tax issues came to light, Teresa did not appreciate her castmates talking about her legal woes.

She accused Caroline of bullying her during Season 4 when the 59-year-old dared to comment on the matter.

However, the RHONJ alum denies any such thing.

During a recent interview for Life After Bravo, the reality TV personality reflected on the bullying accusation made by her former friend.

“I’m not a bully, I’m telling you what you need to hear,” said Caroline. “I’m trying to help you.”

She continued, “Teresa loved to say ‘Oh Caroline you’re old.’ Yeah, I am, I’m not dead. With that age comes a certain knowledge right? Been there, done that kind of thing. Seen a little bit more life than you have. Alright, listen to what I’m telling you, I’m trying to help you.”

“I’m trying to make you understand what you’re doing, how you’re hurting people,” added Manzo.

“How you’re hurting your friends, your family, your world. I’m trying to help you. I’m not bullying you. It was taken the wrong way, completely the wrong way.”

Caroline is over it

During the interview, the RHONJ star talked about the last time she saw Teresa, for their 2019 SuperBowl commercial.

She explained that she actually reached out to the brunette beauty before they filmed but shared that the 48-year-old did not want to meet up so they had a phone call instead.

Manzo said that Teresa was “very matter of fact” on the phone and did not want to talk or rehash anything.

“And I’m like Teresa, you know I never did anything to you, and I’ll stand by that.”

However, according to Caroline, the Jersey housewife made it clear that they should just be professional for the sake of the commercial that they had to do together.

The two women filmed the commercial and then Caroline shared what happened after.

“I went into her dressing room and I said ‘Teresa, it was good seeing you, happy holidays… my love to the kids,’ gave her a kiss and I walked out. End of story!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.