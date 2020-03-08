Teresa Giudice welcomes the return of Caroline Manzo: ‘I like a good fight’

Real Housewives of New Jersey is wrapping up its tenth season, and viewers are in the middle of the Reunion episodes.

Sparks flew in the first part of the reunion when Jennifer Aydin accused Melissa Gorga of faking her pregnancy storyline for the show. “Who are you kidding? She’s not gonna have a baby…she’s way too self-absorbed,” she said.

There was a lot going on in the first episode, and Jennifer was at the center of much of the drama. Dolores discussed her relationship with David, which Jennifer criticized, Margaret and Jennifer traded jabs over Margaret’s parenting style, and Teresa debuted her new look.

The cast reflects on Caroline

In a teaser for Part 2, the cast reflected on all the housewives we’ve seen over the past 10 seasons of the show.

“Name one former Jersey wife you would want to bring back,” host Andy Cohen challenged.

“Caroline,” Dolores Catania chimed in, spurring laughter from co-star Teresa Giudice. Caroline Manzo, who appeared in the first through fifth seasons of the show, famously sparred with Teresa throughout their time on the show together. Teresa even accused Manzo of calling the IRS on her and her husband Joe, resulting in their imprisonment and Joe’s deportation.

Teresa disagreed, saying “I like the twins,” referring to Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano or suggesting Dina Manzo.

Melissa and Margaret agreed with Dolores, sparking Teresa to comment, “I don’t care. I like a good fight.”

A replacement for Danielle?

While there’s no official word on whether Caroline’s returning, we do know that there will be at least one significant departure from the show. Danielle Staub, who appeared in the first season and then returned for seasons 8-10, will not return to the show for season 11.

Caroline’s family was actually featured in a spin-off web series, Boys to Manzo, and later a series called Manzo’d with Children.

Caroline is reported to be open to the idea of returning to the show, but only full-time. She has reportedly already turned down the option to return to the show as a guest and isn’t budging on her demand.

Incidentally, Caroline and Teresa were reunited back in January when they filmed a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra Hummus. The filming was reportedly peaceful, but who knows what would happen if we see the two famous foes together again on RHONJ.

With or without Caroline, we know there will be plenty of drama to go around.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.